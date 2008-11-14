Intimate MMO Affair Brings RL Divorce

According to the British woman, going by the name of Amy Taylor, her husband, David Pollard, had been having a long drawn out affair on Second Life, and even spoke words of steamy love while playing the game. Although the relationship was online, Taylor said that the hurt was very real.
"It may have started on-line but it existed entirely in the real world and it hurts just as much. His was the ultimate betrayal. He had been lying to me," Taylor said of her husband.
The couple is now going through divorce and it looks like there’s no turning back.
Game =/= Life.
He did - he's even got a Second Life!
I don't believe the actual actions are of any relevance whatsoever. When you trust someone as you would your husband, I don't think it matters at all if you're being let down by a woman he meets in the supermarked or in an online gaming enviroment. The avatar may not be real, but both people playing them are - so even though I've not had the experience myself I can definetly see why she'd no longer want to live with the guy.
What you lamers need to realize is, that just because you can't nessecarily feel the person at the other end of the game, the feelings can very well be real. The brain doesn't know any better. So in short - cheating online involves the same feelings as cheating irl. The severity of the action is the same.