Intimate MMO Affair Brings RL Divorce

According to the British woman, going by the name of Amy Taylor, her husband, David Pollard, had been having a long drawn out affair on Second Life, and even spoke words of steamy love while playing the game. Although the relationship was online, Taylor said that the hurt was very real.

"It may have started on-line but it existed entirely in the real world and it hurts just as much. His was the ultimate betrayal. He had been lying to me," Taylor said of her husband.

The couple is now going through divorce and it looks like there’s no turning back.