SanDisk Expands In India To Capture Mobile Phone And Consumer Electronics Markets

SanDisk has announced plans to increase its market presence and diversify product offerings in India. The company said its expansion plans reflect the country’s growing demand for flash memory cards used in mobile phones, digital cameras, and digital music players, as well as new markets, such as digital camcorders and solid state drives (SSDs). The company claimed it is the market share leader for flash memory cards, and said it is capitalizing on its design center in Bangalore and local distributor relationships to increase product offerings and brand awareness.

More here at Digitimes.