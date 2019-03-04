Trending

Killer Deal: 128GB microSD Card Just Dropped to $21

By Deal 

Increase your device's storage capacity during Amazon's Samsung Evo Select sale.

From photographers to gamers, today's Amazon deal is making it cheaper than ever to increase your device's storage capacity.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD Card w/ Adapter on sale for $20.99.  That's $4 off and just a buck shy of it's all-time price low, which we last saw on Thanksgiving Day.

If you need more storage, Amazon also has the Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD Card w/ Adapter for $129.99. That's a bigger $70 discount and the best price we've seen for this card.

Both cards are designed for 4K video recording, high-resolution pictures, and gaming. They feature read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.

The cards are part of Amazon's wider sale on Samsung Evo cards, which takes from $3 to $70 off select capacities.