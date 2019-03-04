Killer Deal: 128GB microSD Card Just Dropped to $21

From photographers to gamers, today's Amazon deal is making it cheaper than ever to increase your device's storage capacity.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD Card w/ Adapter on sale for $20.99. That's $4 off and just a buck shy of it's all-time price low, which we last saw on Thanksgiving Day.





If you need more storage, Amazon also has the Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD Card w/ Adapter for $129.99. That's a bigger $70 discount and the best price we've seen for this card.

Both cards are designed for 4K video recording, high-resolution pictures, and gaming. They feature read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.





The cards are part of Amazon's wider sale on Samsung Evo cards, which takes from $3 to $70 off select capacities.



