Samsung Electronics aims to ship 50 million handsets with a unit price tag of above $200 in 2008, accounting for 25% of the company’s shipment goal of 200 million handsets for the year, the Chinese-language Commercial Times quoted South Korean media as indicating.Meanwhile, LG Electronics also targets to ship 40 million handsets with an ASP (average unit price) of $200 this year, accounting for 40% of the company’s total shipments projected for 2008, the paper noted.

More here at Digitimes.