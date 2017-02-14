Samsung Just Leaked the Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 is one of the worst-kept secrets in the smartphone business. And now Samsung has itself to blame for a new leak.

The company on Monday published a support page to its site citing the model number, the SM-G955FD. While the page was taken down soon after, eagle-eyed observers noted that the page referred to a Galaxy S8 Plus, and not just a Galaxy S8.

(Image credit: This slick Galaxy S8 render shows an edge-to-edge screen. Credit: WoOS Design)

Several S8 rumors have cropped up over the last few months that suggest that Samsung is planning to change its Galaxy S8 branding. The company in the past used two names to describe its devices based on their size and features. The Galaxy S7 line, for instance, featured a Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. The latter featured a curved display, thus the "edge" name.

However, several reports say that Samsung is planning to nix differentiating branding altogether and simply go with Galaxy S8. If the support page is any indication, though, Samsung appears to be planning to use Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus to describe its devices.

Samsung is rumored to be planning a curved display in both Galaxy S8 models, thus the reported decision to remove the "edge" branding. However, one Galaxy S8 model is expected to come with a screen size up to 6.2 inches. That would likely be the Plus version, firmly pitting its bigger device against Apple's iPhone 7, which also comes in a Plus model.

In addition to screen size, we've heard (and seen) a slew of Galaxy S8 rumors of late, including reports that it will be the first smartphone to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The device is also expected to nix the home button and instead rely on a virtual home button. The front of the Galaxy S8 could be nearly entirely covered by a screen. Last but not least is a new Bixby virtual assistant that will take on Siri and have a dedicated launch button on the side of the phone.

Samsung has of course kept its plans close to the vest, but did say that it won't unveil the device at Mobile World Congress later this month. Instead, the company is rumored to be planning a late-March unveiling followed by a mid-April launch.

We'll be there to cover every last detail.