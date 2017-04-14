Some Galaxy S8 Preorders Arriving with Surprise Freebie

Some folks who have pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 say they've received a special surprise from Samsung.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

If you pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ directly from Samsung, the company might ship to you a free speaker dock, according to folks over at Reddit who posted images of their special gift. It's unclear whether it'll be offered to those who pre-ordered the device elsewhere.

The device, which is small and appears to feature a USB Type-C port but no physical buttons for volume control, comes with a special thank you from Samsung.

(Image credit: raistlin89/Reddit)

"Thank you for your Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+ preorder," the message reads. "Please accept this gift as a small thank you for your business. Once your new phone arrives, don't forget to register it, in order to obtain additional information and valuable benefits."

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at a press event in March. The devices come with 5.8- and 6.2-inch screen sizes, respectively, that curve on the left and right side. The top and bottom bezels have also been slimmed down, forcing Samsung to nix the physical home button. Inside, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 64GB of storage.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to be the most popular Samsung handset the company has released in quite some time, and there are several reports suggesting the device has attracted a sizable number of pre-orders. All four big carriers, as well as Samsung and third-party retailers, offered pre-orders starting on March 30. The handset will officially hit store shelves on April 21.

Samsung hasn't officially announced plans to offer free speaker docks with the purchase of a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. It's also unknown if the company is offering the free speaker to all pre-order customers or just select customers.