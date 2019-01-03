Behold: This Could Be the Galaxy S10

After a barrage of renders, leaked screen protectors, case designs and countless attempts to piece together disparate details churning around the rumor mill, we may finally have our first good, hard look at the Galaxy S10 in the flesh.

The image comes from prominent mobile industry leaker Evan Blass, and appears to display Samsung's next flagship in all its full-screen glory. The front-facing camera is lodged inside the upper-right corner of the Infinity-O display just has we've come to expect, and the S10's curved AMOLED panel is surrounded by minimal bezels concealing a slim earpiece at the top. The bottom bezel is ever so slightly larger than the others, but not significantly so.

What we're supposedly looking at here is the regular Galaxy S10, which rumors suggest will have a screen measuring 6.1 inches diagonally. This model will also reportedly only feature one selfie lens, while the larger and more expensive S10 Plus may have two. We've also been hearing about a smaller, cheaper 5.7-inch variant without a curved display and in-screen fingerprint sensor, as well as a range-topping version with 5G support perhaps arriving after the others, later in 2019.

While we can only see the front of the handset in this image, the Galaxy S10 is expected to sport big changes at the rear, too, particularly pertaining to its main camera system. It could carry as many as four lenses, trumping the three in Huawei's Mate 20 Pro.

Blass has a strong track record in regard to phone leaks, which gives us confidence that this photo is indeed the real deal. Additionally, he hadn't posted much about the Galaxy S10 until now; most of the images we've seen of the device to date have been renders shared by another well-known leaker by the name of Ice Universe, and they generally align with the product seen here.

We should see the final Galaxy S10 family once and for all around the time of Mobile World Congress 2019, which kicks off in Barcelona on Feb. 25. Or the launch could be early as Feb. 20.

Until then, keep it locked on our S10 rumor roundup for the latest — this surely isn't the last we'll see of Samsung's upcoming flagship phones between now and then.