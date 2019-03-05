Samsung Announces Exclusive Fortnite Event for March 16

Fortnite has proven to be one of the most popular video games in history. And now Samsung is planning a big event to capitalize on that and promote its new Galaxy S10 lineup.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The company has announced plans to hold an exclusive Fortnite event in New York City on March 16. According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the event, Samsung will use the event to showcase the new iKONIC skin and Scenario emote — two additions to the Fortnite experience that you'll only get with the purchase of a Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10 Plus.

Interestingly, Samsung will be making the skin and emote available to Galaxy S10 owners on Mar. 8 when the handsets officially launch. The event will be held to celebrate their launch and undoubtedly share some more details on how Samsung is planning to capitalize on Fortnite's success. Samsung also said that the event will be "a one-of-a-kind Fortnite x Galaxy gaming experience" that will include Fortnite gamer Ninja and K-Pop stars iKON.

The move comes as Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S10 lineup later this week. Reviews have been trickling in and most have been very positive. Tom's Guide editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer called the Galaxy S10 Plus the best Android smartphone on the market in his review.

"It gives you a big and immersive full-screen experience, very capable cameras and fast performance in a slick design that makes the Pixel 3 XL look downright dowdy," he wrote. "The 12.5 hours of battery life also makes the S10 Plus the longest running Samsung phone ever and one of the longest-lasting phones you can buy."

For Fortnite gamers who want to play the game on Android, the Galaxy S10 might be their best bet. And with an exclusive event to boot, Samsung appears ready to make that abundantly clear.?