Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil a new line of M-series devices later this month for those on a budget. And now a new leak suggests one of those handsets could come with a new Samsung display type.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The folks over at 91Mobiles have published a photo purporting to show the top of the Galaxy M20. Although we can't see much about the smartphone in the image leak, it clearly shows a design that features a teardrop notch around a front-facing camera. Samsung is believed to be calling the screen design the Infinity-V and could be debuting it in lower-end models this year.

According to the report, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, the handset will also come with a notch that's surrounded by a "breathing LED strip." That LED strip around the teardrop will light up whenever the smartphone is unlocked, according to the report.

Interestingly, there have been some reports that Samsung will be using the LED strip in many of its new smartphones this year, including the Galaxy S10. Those reports have said that the LED strip would sit around the Infinity-O display's front-facing camera hole and illuminate when the smartphone is unlocked or you perform other actions. It would appear that Samsung is at least considering it in a wider set of devices, according to the latest report.

Still, Samsung's decision to bundle a notch in the smartphone might surprise some folks. After all, Samsung has stubbornly tried to stay away from notch designs and even in this year's flagship Galaxy S10 is reportedly planning to nix it in favor of a front-facing camera hole.

Of course, Samsung could say that the teardrop notch isn't a traditional notch like what you'd find in the iPhone XS. And truth be told, it doesn't take up nearly the amount of screen real estate as Apple's notch.

Still, it's a notch nonetheless. And according to the 91Mobiles report, the M20 could be announced later this month alongside the M30 and M10. They'll likely be budget-friendly devices, but pricing and availability are unknown.