Act Fast: Samsung Chromebook Now $99 for Black Friday

Updated Nov. 23 at 12:07 am ET: This Chromebook is currently out of stock online at Walmart, but don't fret. Best Buy has a doorbuster where you can snag the 32GB version of the Chromebook 3 also for half off, just $129. As of this writing, Walmart says it is currently offering its deal on the 16GB model exclusively in brick-and-mortar stores. Check out our roundup of all the best Black Friday Laptop deals for even more great opportunities to save.

If you were thinking of snagging a Chromebook for someone on your list — or for yourself — there’s a killer deal right now. Walmart is selling the Chromebook 3 for just $99 in stores, which is $100 off.





This is one of the cheapest prices for a quality Chromebook ever, and we're guessing supplies will not last long.

This configuration of the Chromebook 3 includes an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage, which should be enough pep for surfing the web and working in the cloud.

Other key specs include an 11.6-inch display (1366 x 768 pixels) and 802.11n Wi-Fi. There are also two USB ports, a full-size HDMI port and microSD card slot.

In our Chromebook 3 review on sister site Laptop Mag, we liked the Samsung's overall performance and especially its strong battery life. The system lasted 9 hours and 44 minutes on our web surfing test.

Our advice is this: act fast on this deal. It is probably going to sell out in a hurry.