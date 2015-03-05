Rock Band 4 Will Thrash on PS4 and Xbox One

When Rock Band 3 came out in 2010, it looked like the end of a venerable series. Rhythm games were on the decline, and expensive peripherals were passé. Getting together with your friends to indulge rock star fantasies never goes out of style, though, which is why Harmonix has announced that Rock Band 4 will debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later in 2015.

Harmonix announced the game via its website and a short behind-the-scenes documentary on YouTube. Rock Band 4 will come out for Sony and Microsoft’s current-gen systems later this year and bring its 2,000-plus library of downloadable songs with it. Whatever songs you already own for the Rock Band series, you’ll be able to import into the new title.

Since Rock Band is not much fun with plain controllers, Harmonix will be introducing a new line of peripherals: guitars, drums, and microphones. (Even though the keyboard peripheral in Rock Band 3 was well-received, there is no indication that the piano-like instrument will make a return.) Third-party controller manufacturer Mad Catz will also get in on the action, offering its own line of compatible instruments.

Songs and artists for the upcoming Rock Band title are still a mystery, although Harmonix assured gamers that, like its previous installments, it will offer a wide range of genres from a variety of favorite artists. Previous games have included everyone from the Smashing Pumpkins to Ronnie James Dio to The Killers, and DLC tracks have added genres like country, reggae and rap into the mix.

Rock Band 4 does not have a solid price or release date yet, but interested customers can check out the game’s preorder page to keep posted. In the meantime, existing fans can download a free Rock Band 3 track — “I Still Believe” by Frank Turner — then dust off their peripherals and start practicing, because it will soon be time to rock once more.