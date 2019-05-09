Act Fast: Ring Video Doorbell Now $100 Off

A video doorbell can tell you when someone is at your door even before they knock. While there are plenty of video doorbells for various needs, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the best wireless video doorbell we've tested and for a limited time, you can get it with one of Amazon's best smart speakers.

Amazon is taking $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Even better, both come with a free Echo Dot.

In the case of the Video Doorbell 2, it's just $5 shy of its all-time price low. However, at the time, that deal didn't include a free Echo Dot. Meanwhile, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is at an all-time price low.

Both cameras offer 1080p video capture with motion detection; when the device detects movement, it sends an alert to your smartphone. You can customize how far the sensors stretch. With the Doorbell 2, you select from pre-drawn zones. The Pro, however, lets you draw the zones yourself via the Ring app.

The Pro is also the only doorbell that supports 5.0GHz connections, which allow for faster and more reliable connectivity.

Both cameras work with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTT. For Alexa owners, this means you can create custom routines that enable Alexa to turn the lights on, play music, or trigger another smart-home action when someone is at your door.



Other Ring cameras on sale include: