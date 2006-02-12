Review: MetaGeek Wi-Spy 2.4 GHz Spectrum Analyzer

Introduction

MetaGeek Wi-Spy 2.4 GHz Spectrum Analyzer Summary Suprisingly good, most inexpensive 2.4 GHz spectrum analyzer you can buy.

- Consists of USB dongle and Win XP / 2000 application

- Linux / MacOS software also available Update None Pros • Real RF Spectrum analysis for $99

• Good detection range

• Recording and playback Cons • Misleading amplitude information

• Fixed amplitude range

• Coarse frequency resolution

When I first heard about a 2.4 GHz spectrum analyzer for $99 bucks, I figured someone must have slipped a decimal point. But it turns out that MetaGeek's Wi-Spy is real, does work, and can really be yours for a Benjamin, with change back to boot!

What it is

Wi-SPY consists of a small USB module that's about the size and form factor of a small USB flash drive and a small software application. Figure 1 shows that the module is a JUNO-USB dongle, manufactured by Unigen, an OEM / ODM of memory, DC-DC power converter, wired and wireless communication, and flash products.

Figure 1: Unigen USB receiver

The Wi-Spy module is a Cypress Cypress CYWUSB6934 LS 2.4 GHz DSSS Radio SOC and here.