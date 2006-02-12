Review: MetaGeek Wi-Spy 2.4 GHz Spectrum Analyzer

Introduction
|MetaGeek Wi-Spy 2.4 GHz Spectrum Analyzer
|Summary
|Suprisingly good, most inexpensive 2.4 GHz spectrum analyzer you can buy.
- Consists of USB dongle and Win XP / 2000 application
- Linux / MacOS software also available
|Update
|None
|Pros
|• Real RF Spectrum analysis for $99
• Good detection range
• Recording and playback
|Cons
|• Misleading amplitude information
• Fixed amplitude range
• Coarse frequency resolution
When I first heard about a 2.4 GHz spectrum analyzer for $99 bucks, I figured someone must have slipped a decimal point. But it turns out that MetaGeek's Wi-Spy is real, does work, and can really be yours for a Benjamin, with change back to boot!
What it is
Wi-SPY consists of a small USB module that's about the size and form factor of a small USB flash drive and a small software application. Figure 1 shows that the module is a JUNO-USB dongle, manufactured by Unigen, an OEM / ODM of memory, DC-DC power converter, wired and wireless communication, and flash products.
Figure 1: Unigen USB receiver
The Wi-Spy module is a Cypress Cypress CYWUSB6934 LS 2.4 GHz DSSS Radio SOC and here.