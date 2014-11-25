Trending

Tom's Guide Readers' Choice Awards 2014

By Computers 

Tom's Guide's readers name their top tech products of 2014, including best smartphone, tablet, laptop, streaming device, gaming mouse, DSLR and more.

Sleeker, faster, smarter. Our readers know what separates a great piece of tech from an also-ran, which is why we asked you to vote on the gear of the year. From Chromebooks and gaming mice to tablets and phablets, here are your top picks in 10 categories for 2014.

SmartphonesView Deal

TabletsView Deal

ChromebooksView Deal

Gaming LaptopsView Deal

Gaming KeyboardsView Deal

Gaming MiceView Deal

Nikon D810View Deal

Streaming DevicesView Deal

Lenovo Yoga 3 ProView Deal

ASUS ET2322INTH View Deal

Related Buying Guides
Hot 100+ Tech Gift Ideas
Best Fitness Trackers
Best Smartphones to Buy Now