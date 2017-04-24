Razer's Gaming Soundbar Is Now $70 Off

The Razer Leviathan is a soundbar designed specifically for gamers. It offers big, powerful bass, yet it can also help highlight important dialogue. Although Razer and many other retailers offer it for $199, Amazon has temporarily lowered its price to $129.

That's $70 off and the best price we've ever seen for this soundbar.

The soundbar measures 20 inches long, which is on the small side if you plan on pairing it with your living room TV. However, despite its small size, the 30-watt system can deliver big sound, especially if you like sitting up close to the screen when playing games. Still, we found that it performs better in a small room with a gaming PC than it does in a living room with a larg TV.

When playing Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the Leviathan helped make the experience more immersive than standard PC speakers. Thanks to the soundbar's virtual surround technology, helicopters felt as if they were swirling above us. The booming subwoofer also helped add resonance to dialogue. For instance, Cate Blanchett's exposition at the start of The Fellowship of the Ring came across with depth and gravitas.

The Leviathan is a good match for small rooms or gamers who like sitting very close to their setups. It's Tom's Guide's best soundbar for gaming and at $129, it's a relatively inexpensive purchase that goes a long way toward improving your gaming experiences.