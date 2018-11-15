The New Raspberry Pi 3 Is Just $25: Here’s What You Get

If you're someone who likes to tinker and do it yourself, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has a new solution for you that won't break the bank.

The foundation on Thursday announced the new $25 Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+. It's in many ways the same as the $35 Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, but comes with a cheaper price and just a few components that won't quite match what you'd get in the higher-end version.

The Model A+ comes with the same quad-core 1.4GHz processor as the B+ model and offers dual-band wireless over 2.4GHz and 5GHz. If you're looking for Bluetooth connectivity, you'll find support for Bluetooth 4.2/BLE. Both of those features are readily available in the B+ model.

In order to lower the price, however, Raspberry Pi Foundation ultimately took away some features. For instance, the A+ model offers 512MB of SD RAM instead of the 1GB of RAM you'd find in the B+ model. And instead of four USB 2.0 ports, you're only getting one in the A+.

Still, the device comes with plenty of features you might like, including a full-sized HDMI port and a CSI camera port for connecting a Raspberry Pi Camera Module. If you want to add a touch display to the device, there's a DSI display port available, ass well. Add that to four-pole stereo output and composite video support, and you'll have plenty of ways to interact with the device's audio-visual components.

People who use Raspberry Pi have created everything from simple computers to smart home controllers and other devices that can manage the products around their home. Arguably the Raspberry Pi's best feature is its price. For just a few bucks, people can pick up a board and build their creation without worrying about dropping too much for their investment.

The top-of-the-line Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ retails for $35. But if you'd rather not spend that much or think the A+ would suffice for your needs, you can get it for just $25. It's available now.