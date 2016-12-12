PS4, Xbox One Are Super Cheap Again

If you missed out on the myriad of Xbox One and PS4 deals that popped up over Black Friday weekend, fret not. Both consoles are back on sale through the remainder of the holiday season, so it's not too late to snag one for yourself or a loved one for as low as $249.

According to the Xbox Wire, all Xbox One S bundles are available for $50 off through Dec. 24. That means that you can get a 500GB Battlefield 1 or Minecraft bundle for only $249, or jump to any 1TB bundle for $299. You can find this pricing at retailers such as Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Target, though the Microsoft Store sweetens the deal by throwing in two extra free games.

Sony seems to have matched this deal, as you can find the PS4 Uncharted 4 bundle for $249 at most major stores. If you buy from GameStop, you'll get a $25 digital gift card with your console. There doesn't appear to be an official confirmation from Sony on how long the special will last, but it seems safe to assume that it'll be available through Christmas Eve like the Xbox deal is.

As of this writing, there's no similar deal on the PS4 Pro, Sony's more powerful, 4K-gaming-capable PlayStation.

There's never been a better time to pick up either console, especially at these prices. This year's big holiday game lineup includes such multiplatform hits as Final Fantasy XV, Dishonored 2 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, as well as major console exclusives such as Sony's The Last Guardian and Microsoft's Gears of War 4.