PlayStation 3 Finally Hacked With a USB Stick?

The PlayStation 3 has one of the best copy protection schemes in the history of consoles. In the near-four years since its launch, the machine will only run with legitimate games. The Xbox 360 and Wii, on the other hand, were cracked to run home-burned games years ago.

While there's been much work behind getting the PlayStation 3 cracked by those in the pirate industry, there wasn't much success – until maybe now. According to an Australian mod chip source, hackers and crackers in China and/or Hong Kong have developed a USB stick that will allow the PlayStation 3 to boot games copied to on the hard disk drive.

Kotaku has been in contact with OzModChips regarding this product, and the seller claims that the device is real and is most definitely not a hoax. OzModChips is currently taking preorders for the USB stick, which is called the "PS JailBreak," for $169.99 AUD.

The contact at OzModChips doesn't know much about how the USB device works, other than "it tricks the ps3 into thinking its a dev unit…"

The chip is supposedly going to be available at the end of the month. Check out the video below to see it in action.