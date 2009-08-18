Details of PS3 Firmware 3.0 Revealed

While the big news of the day was the unveiling of the PS3 Slim and the price drop to $299, existing PS3 owners will be able to upgrade to the same 3.0 firmware that the new hardware will be shipping with.

Sony today detailed on its PlayStation blog the changes that we'll be seeing in the new system update, which will include tweaks to the Xross Media Bar, network improvements and personalization options.

Sony also listed these additional highlights from update 3.0:

“What’s New” – The “Information Board” will be replaced with a “What’s New” section for the latest updates in a more visually oriented format.

– The “Information Board” will be replaced with a “What’s New” section for the latest updates in a more visually oriented format. Status Indicator – In the top right corner will be an indicator bar, which displays your user icon, friend icon, the number of friends you have online and a small message icon to let you know if you have any new messages.

– In the top right corner will be an indicator bar, which displays your user icon, friend icon, the number of friends you have online and a small message icon to let you know if you have any new messages. Friends List – Now your PlayStation Network friends will appear in a slightly redesigned format on your Friends List. Also, messages will now be viewable from each of your friends’ respective profiles.

– Now your PlayStation Network friends will appear in a slightly redesigned format on your Friends List. Also, messages will now be viewable from each of your friends’ respective profiles. PlayStation Store Shortcuts – A handy shortcut icon to the PlayStation Store under both the Game and Video categories so you can access the latest content quickly and easily.

– A handy shortcut icon to the PlayStation Store under both the Game and Video categories so you can access the latest content quickly and easily. Personalization – Personalize your PS3 with new dynamic custom themes and avatars. A dynamic theme incorporates animated objects into the background.

– Personalize your PS3 with new dynamic custom themes and avatars. A dynamic theme incorporates animated objects into the background. Trophies – Showcasing your hard earned trophies just got better. Update 3.00 gives game developers the ability to modify how they display trophies for add-on content.

Read more in the PlayStation blog.