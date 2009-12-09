Pictured: The U.S. Air Force's PS3 Cluster Set-up

A couple of weeks ago we reported that the US Air Force had plans to purchase 2,200 PlayStation 3s for to use as part of its supercomputing cluster.

Last year, the Air Force acquired at least 300 PS3s for test purposes of the Cell Broadband Engine. The systems are at Air Force Research Laboratory's information directorate in Rome, N.Y. The Air Force used the PS3 cluster to stitch multiple radar images into higher resolution composite images, video processing, and building computers with brain-like properties.

It looks very cool and impressive when they have them all hooked up. That said, how ever cool 336 looks now, there's no way it will look as awesome as over 2,500 together.

Check the image above, via SFGate. To read more about using consoles for things that aren't Modern Warfare 2 or Uncharted, check out the full piece here.

