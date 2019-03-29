Our Favorite Data Monitoring Service Is Now 50 Percent Off

Update March 29: IdentityForce has extended its sale through April 12.



Identity theft protection services can prevent your personal information from getting into the hands of cyber criminals. That's why we're excited to see one of the best identify theft protection plans get a steep price cut.

Currently, you can sign up for IdentityForce UltraSecure service for just $8.99/month. Normally, this plan would cost you $17.95/month, so you're saving a generous 50 percent off.

The service offers 24/7 monitoring of your personal information and alerts you if your data is compromised. It can watch over your bank and credit card activity, as well as any uses of your social security number.

If you want daily monitoring of your credit report, you'll want to upgrade to IdentityForce Ultrasecure+Credit. Priced at $16.99/month, it's also 50 percent off. It offers the same benefits of UltraSecure along with monitoring of your credit report from the leading three credit bureaus.

IdentityForce Ultrasecure+Credit is our favorite identity theft protection service. It offers excellent protection at a reasonable price. Best of all, it's one of the few identity-protection services that lets you secure your account with two-factor authentication.

IdentityForce's offer is valid through April 12, so don't miss your chance to get top-notch identity theft protection at a great price.



