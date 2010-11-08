Porn Drives Largest John Doe Lawsuit to Date

Last week, pornography producer West Coast Productions (WCP) filed a copyright-related lawsuit in the US District Court of West Virginia. Over 9,729 “John Does” were name in the suit. John Doe lawsuits are filed when the individuals or parties to be held accountable cannot be identified immediately. They are generally employed by plaintiffs who want to buy time and effectively extend the statute of limitations associated with the complaint.

In this case, WCP is represented by AdultCopyrightCompany (ACC). The group was formed “for the exclusive purpose of monitoring illegal downloading of adult films and content, and using the legal system to pursue copyright infringement claims against the downloaders.” (emphasis theirs). The ACC previously filed 7,098 John Doe complaints for Hustler, bringing the group’s total to 16,827—much more than the US Copyright Group’s 14,000.

The only confirmed information about WCP’s action is that it involves illegal downloads of Teen Anal Nightmare 2 through BitTorrent clients. West Coast Productions other titles include Phat Azz White Girls 6, Asian Size Queens, She Got Way Mo Ass, and Ghetto Booty. The ACC asserts that illegal file sharing has hurt “the adult film industry... more than any other faction of media content producers.”

Source (Pic: billyrowlinson on Flickr)