Take $50 Off Our Favorite Budget Wireless Earbuds for Runners

Finding the best sport earbuds for your workouts isn't an easy task. Sure, the new AirPods are all the rage, but they're not even sweat-resistant. That's where Plantronics comes into the picture.

Amazon currently has these Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 Wireless Earbuds on sale for $99.99. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds. (It may also be the best price we see till Amazon Prime Day).

These IP57-rated earbuds are both sweat- and water-proof, which makes them perfect for any outdoor workouts.

In our review, we loved the BackBeat Fit 3100 for their ultra-comfortable fit, unique ear-hook design, and stylish charging case. We also like that they don't block out ambient noise, which makes these headphones excellent for outdoor runners and cyclists who need to be aware of their surroundings.



However, that means that bass-heavy songs like Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" will lose some kick, since the tips don't rest directly inside of your ear canal.

Like most wireless earbuds, the BackBeat's case doubles as a charger. On their own, they offer 5 hours of battery life, but with the case you'll get an extra 10 hours for a total of 15 hours of music playback and hands-free calls. For runners and cyclists, these are as good as it gets when it comes to wireless buds.