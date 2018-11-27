Pixel 3 Lite Caught Posing Next to iPhone XR, Pixel 3 XL

The same Russian tech blogs that leaked the details of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are at it again. This time, they've gotten their hands on the Pixel 3 Lite, an allegedly more affordable version of Google's flagship smartphones.

(Image credit: iPhone XR (left), Pixel 3 Lite (right). Credit: Wysla)

The blog Wysla has posted photos of the phone next to a variety of other phones, including both aforementioned Pixel models, the iPhone XR, and even the classic Nokia 3310.

There's been no announcement or official word on this phone (or whether it's even real) yet, but these photos clue us in to some potential design details.

The mysterious device looks to be slightly larger than the original Pixel but slightly smaller than the Pixel 3 XL, with larger bezels than Google's flagship and no infamous notch.



Previous rumors have indicated that the Pixel 3 XL will run a Snapdragon 670 system-on-chip with Adreno 615 graphics and 4GB RAM. We're also expecting a 5.5-inch full HD+LCD panel and 32GB of memory.

When they're not on sale, the Pixel 3 starts at $799 and the Pixel 3XL costs $899, so if the Pixel 3 Lite is indeed coming, we would expect it to cost $500 to $600. Are you excited for a Pixel 3 lite or not? Let us know in the comments.