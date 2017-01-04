CES 2017 Day 1 Highlights: The Hottest New Gadgets
Introduction
Day One is officially over at CES 2017, and it was a busy one. Companies from Lenovo to Acer unveiled new products, and all delivered something interesting or fun.
At the first day of CES, we got our hands on a new VR headset from Lenovo, and found out about Lenovo's ambitions for the smart home. There's a new way to watch TV, thanks to Dish, and if you're looking for an eye-tracking monitor, Acer has one for you.
Meanwhile, D-Link is doubling down on mesh networking and you can wear a ring to see how healthy (or unhealthy) you might be.
Here's our roundup of all the big news from the first day at CES 2017.
Lenovo VR Headset
Lenovo has unveiled a new virtual reality headset that the company is appropriately calling the VR Headset for now. The device, which will launch in mid-2017, will be powered by Windows 10 and cost between $300 and $400. It comes with two depth-sensing VGA cameras, effectively eliminating the need for additional sensors for room-scaling. You can also wear it with glasses.
More: Lenovo VR Headset Is Affordable Alternative You've Been Waiting For
Lenovo's Amazon Echo Alternative
Not to be outdone, Lenovo also showcased a new smart-home appliance called the Smart Assistant. The Smart Assistant is Echo-like in its design and functionality, featuring full Amazon Alexa support. It'll come in two versions. The first will retail for $129 and come with standard speakers. The higher-end model for $179 will deliver Harman Kardon support for better audio quality. Both versions are launching in May.
Mio Slice Fitness Tracker
Heart-rate technology company Mio has developed a $129 wristband fitness tracker that aims at making it simpler to understand how your activity is affecting your health. The tracker, called the Slice, uses something called the Personal Activity Intelligence system to give you a score of 0 to 100 based on your activity, sleep, and more.
More: Mio Slice Makes Fitness Tracking Easier with a Single Score
Mesh Networking From D-Link's Covr
D-Link has a new whole-home Wi-Fi offering that the company is calling Covr. The Covr uses a mesh network to deliver better wireless throughout the home. There's a router and an extender that connects seamlessly to the network to blast Wi-Fi around your house. The D-Link Covr will be available in the second quarter for $300.
Wistiki Aha! Moment
If you're looking for a key tracker, you have several options to consider. But if you want a stylish key tracker, check out the Phiipppe Starck-designed Wistiki Aha. The device, which costs $40, works with both iOS and Android and can track up to 320 feet. It comes with an oval design and comes in several different colors.
More: Philippe Starck-Designed Gizmo Tracks Your Keys in Style
Kado's Tiny Smartphone Charger
Kado impressed us at the first day of CES with a new smartphone charger that can actually fit in your wallet. The charger, which costs $50 (there's also a laptop version for $100), is just 0.2 inches thick and includes connectors for both Android devices and iPhones. It'll be available in the spring.
Acer Predator Z301CT
Acer is taking PC gaming to another level with its Predator Z301CT gaming monitor. The screen comes with eye-tracking capabilities, allowing it to actually see your eyes move as you look around the screen. Acer says the feature will give you an advantage in PC gaming when the monitor becomes available in February. The monitor will retail for $899.
DishAir for TV
Dish is back at it with a new device called the DishAir TV. The box is essentially a cord-cutter's must-have, allowing you to not only receive content streamed over the Internet, but also over-the-air broadcasts. In other words, it's a set-top box that helps you break away from cable and satellite. Dish is selling the AirTV now for $100.
New Bitdefender Box
Antivirus maker Bitdefender has a new, second-generation Bitdefender Box. The device, which is essentially a home-network security appliance that doubles as a secure Wi-Fi router, is aimed at protecting your connected devices from malware. The second-generation Box can analyze network traffic, sniff out network intrusions, and more. It'll be available at the end of this year. Its price hasn't yet been announced.
More: New Bitdefender Box Promises Tough Smart-Home Protection
Huawei Honor 6X Bargain Phone
The Huawei Honor 6X was unveiled at CES this year, offering a 5.5-inch full-HD screen and dual rear cameras -- a first for a phone costing only $249. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor, 32GB of storage, and two days of battery life. Huawei is offering pre-orders starting today (Jan. 4).
Kuri Robot
The Kuri Robot will be cruising around homes by Christmas 2017. And when it does, the cute robot will be monitoring and socializing with your family. It can also be programmed to look for things out of the ordinary and can alert you when things are awry. You can even use Kuri to talk to your family when you're out of the home. It'll cost $699.
A Motiv Ring to Track Your Life
The Motiv Ring's plan is to be a fitness tracker that you don't really have to think about. The Ring is capable of tracking your heart rate, analyzing your sleep, and tracking your calories, all while being worn on your finger. It then sends all of that information via Bluetooth to your smartphone. It is available now for pre-order and costs $199.