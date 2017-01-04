CES 2017 Day 1 Highlights: The Hottest New Gadgets

Introduction

Day One is officially over at CES 2017, and it was a busy one. Companies from Lenovo to Acer unveiled new products, and all delivered something interesting or fun.

At the first day of CES, we got our hands on a new VR headset from Lenovo, and found out about Lenovo's ambitions for the smart home. There's a new way to watch TV, thanks to Dish, and if you're looking for an eye-tracking monitor, Acer has one for you.

Meanwhile, D-Link is doubling down on mesh networking and you can wear a ring to see how healthy (or unhealthy) you might be.

Here's our roundup of all the big news from the first day at CES 2017.