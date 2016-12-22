Virtual Insanity: A Year In VR

Virtual Activism

While gaming in virtual reality is definitely a have-to-try experience, the technology is being used to create films to combat the social ills in the world. I've had the harrowing experience of walking in the shoes of a young woman as she's being escorted past an angry mob of protesters into an abortion clinic. I've saved a young African-American man from being arrested and tased by my quick response and was only believed because my character was white. I've seen the aftermath of war as a presence that was simultaneously omnipotent and impotent. These shorts might not change the world, but they'll make you think and that's a start.