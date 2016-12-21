The 10 Most Disappointing Games of 2016

Battleborn (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

In theory, Battleborn is my perfect game. It has team-based multiplayer combat with MOBA-style gameplay, a huge roster of characters and a ton of style. But no matter how hard I tried, I just couldn't get into it. I thought that the characters' constant quipping was grating, the single-player content fell flat and matches were never as exciting as they looked. But what might have been the real dagger in the heart for Battleborn is how lonely the game felt. In matchmade games, it often felt like people were simultaneously playing a single-player game instead of joining in a true team-oriented battle, and since no one I know picked up Battleborn, I didn't have any friends to play with, either. — Sam Rutherford