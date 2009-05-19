Twitter Made Useful

Find Music With Blip.fm

Once of Twitter's most powerful uses is its search capabilities. You can use Twitter to find out what people are talking about online in near real-time. But perhaps one of the most enjoyable things to search for on Twitter is links to music that you probably wouldn't otherwise find. There's a myriad of ways to find new tunes on Twitter, but most of them involve searching for various tags or search strings affiliated with music-tweeting programs. One of the most popular is Blip.fm, which allows you to easily tweet and find your new favorite song. Another popular way is to search for the hashtag #musicmonday, a day when many Twitterers use music as a way to brighten up an otherwise depressing beginning of the week. Of course, you can search in Twitter using these and a few other methods simply by typing:

ARTISTNAME ? OR #musicmonday OR blipfm OR hypem OR imeem OR song.ly OR tweetj OR twisten.fm OR twiturm OR twt.fm