Best Movies of 2016 (and Where to Watch Them)
Whether you venture out to the theater or kick back on the couch, there's nothing like a good movie to kill a few hours and hopefully give you some food for thought. Of course, not just any movie is a guaranteed good time; 2016 had its share of duds as well as hits. Read on to find out which of this year's movies warrant a watch — or a repeat viewing.
The Witch
Imagine Arthur Miller’s play "The Crucible" as a horror movie, and you'll picture something like The Witch, directed by Robert Eggers. A family in 17th-century New England moves to a remote farm, only to find itself under threat from a witch in the nearby woods. The family's daughter, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) learns more about the threat as the witch targets Thomasin's siblings and parents, one by one.
Where to Watch: Amazon
Hail, Caesar!
Hail, Caesar! Trailer
When Ethan and Joel Coen direct a comedy, you just know you're in for something quirky, with fantastic dialogue and a ton of surprising reversals. That's exactly what Hail, Caesar! is. Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin) is a "fixer" who keeps production on-schedule for a midcentury Hollywood studio. When actor Baird Whitlock (George Clooney) gets kidnapped by communists, Mannix is on the case.
Deadpool
Deadpool, an R-rated superhero comedy from Tim Miller, is odd in that you have to be 17 to see it, but about 12 to really appreciate its crude jokes. Still, with an over-the-top mix of sex, violence and absurdity, there's no denying that Deadpool is tremendously entertaining. Ryan Reynolds plays the titular character: a mouthy mercenary with healing powers, out for revenge.
Where to Watch: HBO Now
Zootopia
Zootopia Trailer
Zootopia, directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, is part buddy-cop story, part animated animal comedy and part social commentary. Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) becomes the first rabbit cop in a city where all animal species live in peace. There, she must team up with conniving fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and solve a mystery that goes all the way to the top of the food chain.
Where to Watch: Netflix
10 Cloverfield Lane
A follow-up to 2008's Cloverfield, 10 Cloverfield Lane (directed by Dan Trachtenberg) focuses on Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a survivor of an alien invasion. Michelle's life is turned upside down after the otherworldly attack forces her underground with two other survivors: Howard Stambler (John Goodman) and Emmett DeWitt (John Gallagher, Jr.). Howard may not be as altruistic as he appears, though, leaving Michelle caught between human and alien foes.
Where to Watch: Epix
Captain America: Civil War
Joe and Anthony Russo's Captain America: Civil War adapts one of the most popular Marvel comic book story lines of the last decade. After the events in Avengers: Age of Ultron, lawmakers propose a registration act to keep superheroes in line. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) come to blows over the morality of the act, and involve a dozen Avengers in the ensuing battle.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, Fandango
Keanu
Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are best known for their TV comedy antics, but they can make a pretty funny movie, too. In Peter Atencio's Keanu, Oil and Smoke Dresden (Key and Peele, respectively) are hit men who come into possession of an affable cat named Keanu. Hijinks ensue as the three get wrapped up in a convoluted crime ring, full of drugs and gunfights.
Where to Watch: HBO Now
Papa: Hemingway in Cuba
Based on a true story, Bob Yari's Papa: Hemingway in Cuba explores an unhappy chapter in the life of a great author. Journalist Ed Myers (Giovanni Ribisi) travels to Cuba, where reclusive writer Ernest Hemingway (Adrian Sparks) takes him on as a protégé. When Fidel Castro's rebels start to throw the country into chaos, both men find themselves — and their work — in a precarious position with the U.S. government.
Where to Watch: iTunes,Google Play,PlayStation Store,Microsoft,Fandango
The Lobster
One of 2016's weirder films, The Lobster, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is sometimes hard to watch, but even harder to ignore. David (Colin Farrell) loses his wife to another man and takes up residence at a bizarre hotel, where occupants turn into animals if they cannot find romantic partners within 45 days. A series of increasingly bizarre matches leaves David feeling isolated and forced into impossible decisions.
Where to Watch: Amazon
The Shallows
The Shallows Trailer
Jaume Collet-Serra's The Shallows demonstrates that you don't need a cast of thousands or a variety of locations to make a gripping film. Nancy Adams (Blake Lively) just wants to do some surfing in Mexico to work out her personal problems. Easier said than done, as a great white shark injures her and strands her on a rock, where most of the movie takes place.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation Store, Microsoft, Fandango
Finding Dory
For films that captivate children and adults alike, Pixar is still the go-to studio. Finding Dory, a sequel to 2003's Finding Nemo, stars Ellen DeGeneres as Dory, a forgetful surgeonfish on a quest to find her family. Andrew Stanton wrote and directed the film, which features gorgeous animation, spirited performances, and enough good-natured fun to keep both kids and their parents thoroughly entertained.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, Fandango
The Fits
Anna Rose Holmer's The Fits is a very unusual drama, part coming-of-age story and part medical mystery. Toni (Royalty Hightower) is an 11-year-old girl who joins a preteen dance troupe. Before long, Toni's classmates start to fall victim to mysterious violent seizures. As Toni hones her skills and tries to cope with the other dancers' afflictions, tempers flare and answers are in short supply.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Microsoft
Ghostbusters
Let's be clear: Ghostbusters is a true classic and didn't need a remake. But Hollywood insisted, and what audiences got was probably the best-case scenario. When Erin Gilbert (Kristen Wiig) reunites with her old colleague Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) to hunt ghosts, Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones) provides the NYC know-how they need. Kate McKinnon as the unbelievably weird Jillian Holtzmann steals the whole movie, though.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Microsoft, Fandango
Star Trek Beyond
The even-numbered Star Trek movies used to be the good ones, but now the odd numbers have the edge. Justin Lin's Star Trek Beyond, the 13th film in the franchise, pits Capt. Kirk (Chris Pine) and the crew of the USS Enterprise against Krall (Idris Elba), a bloodthirsty warlord who takes issue with the Federation's embrace of multiculturalism. Naturally, there's more to Krall than meets the eye.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation Store, Microsoft, Fandango
Kubo and the Two Strings
The latest film from visionary animation studio Laika (Coraline, Paranorman), Travis Knight's Kubo and the Two Strings tells a unique coming-of-age story through the lens of Japanese mythology. Kubo (Art Parkinson) is a young boy who has two talents: playing the shamisen and bringing his origami to life to tell intricate stories. Both skills will come in handy on an adventure to unearth his bizarre family history.
Kubo and the Two Strings Trailer
Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, PlayStation Store, iTunes, Microsoft, Fandango
Don't Breathe
Rocky (Jane Levy) and her two friends think that robbing a blind man's house seems like an easy score. Shame that the blind man in question, Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), is an Army vet who can hunt by sound. Fede Alvarez's Don't Breathe is a tight, compact horror flick with a smart premise and an unpredictable story line. In this story, there are no heroes or villains — only terror.
Where to Watch: Fandango, iTunes, Google Play, PlayStation Store
31
Love him or hate him, Rob Zombie makes some of the most atmospheric and distinctive horror films in the business. The film 31 tells the story of Charly (Sheri Moon Zombie) and her coterie of carnival workers, kidnapped and pitted against five psycho killers in a labyrinthine building. The setup is simple enough, but the sheer murderous energy that goes into the film really sells it.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Fandango
13th
Sometimes, the films that are hardest to watch are also the most important. 13th, a documentary from Ava DuVernay, is named after the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery — except in the case of prisoners. DuVernay explores America's culture of mass incarceration and argues that the country's prison-industrial complex is an ugly and immoral form of modern-day slavery.
Where to Watch: Netflix
The Handmaiden
Count Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo) is an ambitious con man living in Japanese-occupied Korea. How can he make his next big score? By hiring a pickpocket named Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) to help him defraud a wealthy Japanese heiress. Part thriller, part erotica, The Handmaiden, directed by Park Chan-wook, is a dark, ambitious film with plenty of nods to "Fingersmith" (Riverhead Books, 2002), the Victorian-era crime novel by Sarah Waters that inspired it.
Where to Watch: Theaters
Moonlight
Directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight is a dramatic, pensive film about a troubled black man who goes by the name Chiron (Trevante Rhodes). Dealing with parental neglect, drugs, violence and uncertainty about his own sexuality, Chiron has a tough life. The film chronicles his journey from child to teen to adult in three distinct acts. The film is dark, but can be uplifting, too.
Where to Watch: Theaters
Dr. Strange
Doctor Strange Trailer
Doctor Strange is good enough to justify sitting through yet another film about a superhero's origin story. When renowned neurosurgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) injures his hands in a car accident, he immerses himself in the mystic arts to find a cure. In so doing, he crosses paths with Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen), a dark wizard who fears death. Kaecilius promises humanity immortality, but at a terrible cost.
Where to Watch: Theaters
Manchester by the Sea
Casey Affleck plays Lee Chandler in Manchester by the Sea, a family drama directed by Kenneth Lonergan and set in coastal Massachusetts. After the death of his older brother, Joe, Lee finds himself appointed sole guardian of Patrick Chandler (Lucas Hedges), Joe's son. Lee, unprepared for guardianship, and Patrick, unprepared for the death of his father, must work through their differences to emerge as a family.
Where to Watch: Theaters
Moana
The legends and lore of the South Pacific are a treasure trove of colorful stories, and Moana (directed by Ron Clements and John Musker) brings the vibrancy of those tales to the big screen. Moana Waialiki (Auli’I Cravalho) must return a sacred artifact to a powerful goddess, aided by Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a mercurial shape-shifter. Moana channels Disney's classic films, with beautiful animation and memorable songs.
Where to Watch: Theaters
La La Land
La La Land Trailer
Hollywood musicals are not as common as they once were, but the old-school revue is not dead. La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle, has a pretty simple setup. Mia Dolan (Emma Stone) is a nobody in Hollywood; Sebastian Wilder (Ryan Gosling) is a struggling musician. But together, they can accomplish incredible things. As they fall in love, complications and singing ensue.
Where to Watch: Theaters