Best Movies of 2016 (and Where to Watch Them)

Deadpool

Deadpool, an R-rated superhero comedy from Tim Miller, is odd in that you have to be 17 to see it, but about 12 to really appreciate its crude jokes. Still, with an over-the-top mix of sex, violence and absurdity, there's no denying that Deadpool is tremendously entertaining. Ryan Reynolds plays the titular character: a mouthy mercenary with healing powers, out for revenge.

Where to Watch: HBO Now