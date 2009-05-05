25 Windows 7 Release Candidate Features

Build 7100 is Here

The Windows 7 release candidate is officially released. You are able to download build 7100 as of May 5 and use it until June 1, 2010 (although you’ll probably want to upgrade before then, as it will start rebooting every two hours as of 1 March 2010 to remind you that it’s going to expire). There are no limits to the number of downloads you are allowed to make or the number of keys you can request, and and the release candidate will be available to download through July.

You can run it with less, but the "recommended requirements" are a 1 GHz or faster CPU, 1 GB memory (2 GB for virtual XP Mode or the 64-bit version), 16 GB hard disk space (20 GB for the 64-bit version or 30 GB if you want to use XP Mode). The paging file and system partition are smaller than they are with the beta, though.