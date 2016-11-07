23 Things to Watch Instead of Election Coverage

Doctor Strange (in theaters now)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gets mystical with Doctor Strange, which provides so much in the way of mind-bending visuals that it makes Inception seem quaint. Even if you saw the movie during its opening weekend, think about venturing back to the theaters to try and get a grip on how this film pushes the ever-evolving MCU into the future. A world where Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange teams up with Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner to truly troll and confound Loki is one we want to live in.

Doctor Strange trailer