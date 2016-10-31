11 Tips for Dominating Titanfall 2 Multiplayer

Advanced Movement

Titanfall 2

Once you've got a decent grasp on Pilot movement, you can start performing more advanced techniques. If you're sandwiched between walls, for example, you can quickly bounce between them while wall-running to quickly pick up speed (you'll go slower the longer you run on a single wall). As a rule of thumb, wall running is almost always preferable to staying grounded, since you'll be faster and harder to hit.

By using the new sliding mechanic (performed by hitting crouch while sprinting), you can perform a "bunny hop" to keep your momentum while wall-running and thus move through the map insanely quickly. To bunny-hop, you'll need to jump, hit crouch in mid air, and then immediately hit jump again as soon as you land on the ground sliding. This move is invaluable in modes such as Capture the Flag, in which getting to the objective quickly is your priority.