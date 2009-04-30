Windows 7 Release Candidate: Answers
XP Mode, Remote Media Streaming
Tom's Guide: Microsoft said that the beta of Windows 7 was feature complete – so is there anything new in the release candidate, or is it just bug fixes?
Mike Nash: Having Internet Explorer 8 in the system is an important thing and with the release candidate we basically have the release version. As part of the RC, there’s a new feature for Windows Professional and above called Windows XP mode. Essentially, what that does is allows you to run a XP virtual machine on Windows 7 as a way to host any Windows XP app that may not yet be available on Windows 7. And there’s remote media streaming.
Remote From Anywhere?
Tom's Guide: How does the remote streaming work? How remote can I get?
Mike Nash: In Windows 7, I can play to another Windows PC or a Media Center extender. If I shoot video of my kids and I have it on my laptop, I can play to the plasma in the living room–I do it using Xbox running Windows Media Center. Now, we're adding remote media streaming. As long as I’ve set up my laptop to be part of the network in my house I can be sitting in a hotel across the country and browsing to and accessing video content, recorded TV and music on my laptop. This replaces the need for complicated things people buy today, like a device to sit on the cable box. You can go direct PC to PC; it’s easier to configure, less things to clutter up your house and easier to manage from network perspective.
UAC: Pop-Ups Under Control
Tom's Guide: What about the changes around the User Account Control in the RC? How does that change security?
Mike Nash: It's your PC. if you don't want pop-ups showing up on screen, you should be able to turn off the ones you don't want and turn on the ones you do without having a Masters degree in Computing.In Vista we introduced a new feature called UAC that has significant effect on reducing the ability of malware to run but we had feedback saying that we were popping up and asking the user to make decisions of trust without giving the context. Because it's your computer we allow the user to reduce the frequency with which you’re being asked.
Security: To Notify, Or Not To Notify?
Tom's Guide: So do you really get enough security with that? Is it too easy to turn off?
Mike Nash: In Vista it was on or off and if it was off, we wouldn’t warn you if some software made a change or the user did. In the new interface the most significant setting is ‘don't notify if me if the user makes a change but do notify me if some software does’. We had a lot of feedback saying ‘hey, why are you asking me about what I just told you I wanted to do? Stop bugging me!In RC we make it very clear which one we recommend and which we don't. We’re very confident we’ve found the right balance in Windows 7. I don't think most end users will ever get into the control panel. It’s a more advanced user feature but if the advanced user wants to change it, it’s their PC and we have to make sure they can.
RC: For 'Kicking The Tires'
Tom's Guide: Who is the release candidate for – and what is it for? Who do you think will use it and what are you hoping to learn from it?
Mike Nash: While everyone has access to the RC, we especially encourage partners to continue to build devices and applications that will take advantage of the new features in the operating systems, and IT pros and tech enthusiasts to put it through its paces on their work and home PCs. As the beta testing has completed, the release candidate is the time for customers and IT professionals to really start kicking the tires in terms of application compatibility, drivers and devices.
Homegroup = Best Feature?
Tom's Guide: Pick a feature that you think will really be useful to home users who might be trying Windows 7 for the first time with the release candidate.
Mike Nash: On average there are 2.2 PCs per home but we also know the primary way people share photos and music is some crazy combination of email and flash drives. The fact that these PCs are on the same network but they’re using this means we had an opportunity to simplify networking and that’s the Homegroup feature.
System Requirements--Netbooks Can Take It
Tom's Guide: What do you need to run the release candidate?
Mike Nash: The systems requirements for Windows 7 are a 1GHz or faster CPU, at least 1Gb of RAM for 32-bit or at least 2GB for 64-bit and 16GB available hard drive space or 20GB for 64-bit. There are two reason for the difference; one is a larger paging file and two the DLLs are larger for 64-bit code. Our recommendation is customers should have at least DirectX 9-compatible graphics capability with WDDM 1.0 or higher. My experience is a machine that runs win Windows Vista should run Windows 7 as well if not a little bit better. We're also seeing a category of netbooks that are frankly not up to running Vista that in our experience are running Windows 7 just fine.
Compatibility
Tom's Guide: Have you definitely fixed the compatibility issues we saw with Vista in Windows 7?
Mike Nash: I look back at Vista and the number of customers that had early-on experiences with Vista that weren’t' as good as we would have liked them to be and a lot of those came as a result of some issues they had with getting third-party things to work. One of the big things was the amount of change we made between XP and Vista; we knew back in 2003, 2004 that we had a lot of work to do in the name of security and reliability. A lot of the changes we made caused interfaces that hardware and software used to access capabilities of the Windows operating system to change. The good news is with Windows 7 we have not had to make those changes. As a result the investment that was made in the meantime with Windows Vista all accrues nicely to 7.We minimized the amount of changes between Vista and 7, because we already made a bunch of those investments around Vista; the things we had to change in name of security, we aren't going to have to change again.
94% of Customers Have Devices That Work
Tom's Guide: What kind of devices will and won’t work with the release candidate of Windows 7? How many drivers are there?
Mike Nash: As of January, 95% of our customers had 100% of their devices working just fine on Windows Vista – we know that from our telemetry. When you look at that 5%, most of what’s in there is one or so devices per machine like a very old scanner using a deprecated interface. Today a much better scanner is available for maybe $80; in most cases the move to get better hardware is good for everyone involved anyhow. It’s a relatively small set of devices on relatively small number of machines which is pretty cool. Based on our March data and the telemetry feedback from the beta, we’re now in a place where 94% of customers who use our beta are finding all the devices work as well.
More Compatible Software
Tom's Guide: What about applications – how many of those are compatible?
Mike Nash: The good news is that same model applies to the application space as well; by and large apps that worked on Vista should work on Windows 7 as well if not a little bit better. There is a category of apps – anti-virus software, firewall software, VPN software, disk imaging software – these are all categories of software that are characterized by the fact that they write to relatively low level interfaces in the operating system and they may need some updating.At the beta of Windows 7, we had nine anti-virus products for customers to begin using and protecting their PC. That is roughly nine more than we have ever had at this stage of a product release and that’s a very big deal for us!
How Have Partners Responded?
Tom's Guide: Apart from building on Vista, has it been easier for hardware and software companies to work with Windows 7? Why is it different this time?
Mike Nash: We know Windows isn’t a product we ship in a nice box; Windows is a product typically experienced on a computer from an OEM with a bunch of hardware and software from third parties.We realized we had to be much more plan-ful in our approach. In particular with Windows Vista, the feature set of the OS was changing as we were working from version to version. Therefore it was hard for the ecosystem to know when to start engage with Windows Vista and in many cases their engagement began after it went to general availability. Our approach with 7 was to be much more plan-ful up front and as a result not be adding late changes into our release.In January of this year we released Windows 7 beta and it was for the first time a feature complete beta. One, the overall stability and quality of that beta was pretty much unprecedented in a Windows release. Two, it gave the ecosystem a really good sense of what the product was going to be and they could start engaging. They had a good sense of what the os was about how they could make apps and hardware compatible and have the opportunity to innovate on what new built into the platform. The third thing was we understood that where there were changes, we had to do a better job of documenting those.We get to the release candidate in the mindset - we wanted people to treat our beta the way they treat an RC, we want people to treat our release candidate the way they treat final product. We had to earn the right to ask users to do that. We earned the right by having more predictable planning.