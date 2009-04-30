Windows 7 Release Candidate: Answers

How Have Partners Responded?

Tom's Guide: Apart from building on Vista, has it been easier for hardware and software companies to work with Windows 7? Why is it different this time?

Mike Nash: We know Windows isn’t a product we ship in a nice box; Windows is a product typically experienced on a computer from an OEM with a bunch of hardware and software from third parties.We realized we had to be much more plan-ful in our approach. In particular with Windows Vista, the feature set of the OS was changing as we were working from version to version. Therefore it was hard for the ecosystem to know when to start engage with Windows Vista and in many cases their engagement began after it went to general availability. Our approach with 7 was to be much more plan-ful up front and as a result not be adding late changes into our release.In January of this year we released Windows 7 beta and it was for the first time a feature complete beta. One, the overall stability and quality of that beta was pretty much unprecedented in a Windows release. Two, it gave the ecosystem a really good sense of what the product was going to be and they could start engaging. They had a good sense of what the os was about how they could make apps and hardware compatible and have the opportunity to innovate on what new built into the platform. The third thing was we understood that where there were changes, we had to do a better job of documenting those.We get to the release candidate in the mindset - we wanted people to treat our beta the way they treat an RC, we want people to treat our release candidate the way they treat final product. We had to earn the right to ask users to do that. We earned the right by having more predictable planning.