Trump v Clinton 3: Best Memes of Final Presidential Debate

Presidential nominees Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton had their final debate last night (Oct. 19), which is probably best for all of us. But while the two candidates were busy delivering the same old talking points and issuing vaguely terrifying threats, the Twittersphere was hard at work making sure there was something we could all laugh at during these tough times. Here are the most hilarious memes from the final Presidential debate.