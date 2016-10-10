The Best of New York Comic Con 2016

Highlights From Geek Heaven

We played, we watched, we saw a lot of amazing cosplay. New York Comic Con 2016 is officially in the books, leaving a ton of amazing TV shows, movies, games and comics for us to get excited about.

We saw what's next for Marvel and DC, played some of the year's most anticipated games, and even got to kick butt as John Wick in virtual reality. Now that the dust has settled on New York's biggest nerd convention, here are our top picks from the show floor.