Back to Basics: iPod Video Conversion
All The Conversion, None Of The Pain
Everyone knows that using your iPod or iPhone to store and play your music is really easy. What a lot of people don’t know, however, is that you can use these same devices for video almost as easily. Lighting your screen up with your favorite family videos or TV episodes, involves a whole new set of techie steps because devices from Apple only recognize two types of video formats: H264 and MPEG4. Thus, if you have AVI files, for example, they will not be recognized as. Fortunately, there is a bunch of software out there – some that you can get for free, some that you can’t, - that will help you convert your videos into an iPhone and iPod compatible format. In this article, Tom’s Guide has found the best software for this purpose: Videora iPod Converter. This software permits you to convert your WMV/AVI/MPEG/QuickTime files into H264 or MPEG4. Here’s a little tutorial to teach you about the world of conversion.
Make Your Choice
There are many different kinds of Videora iPod Converter downloads currently available. We advise you to get the 4.07 version. This is the latest version of Videora and so it works with all of the latest iPod evolutions. Once you’ve downloaded and installed the program, launch Videora iPod Converter. The first page lets you select the kind of device that you own from amongst many different iPods and iPhones. Be forewarned: you do have to make a choice before moving onto the next step. Obviously, someone at Videora thought out this step-by-step system very thoroughly.
What Should I Convert?
On the second page, you will find a bunch of different conversion possibilities: DVD, Video File, or Online Video. For our purposes here, you should choose Video File. Before going ahead with this, however, you’ll want to make some adjustments via the “Settings” tab, situated in the tool bar.
Figuring Out Your Options
The Videora iPod Converter option menu is easy enough to navigate through. You can chose from there a range of destinations to send your videos once they are converted, the kind of gadget apparatus that you’re converting for, and also the compression format you want to use and its quality.
Step-by-Step Mode
Going back to the first menu of the software (by clicking on “Home”), you can now select the option “Video File”. This brings up a new menu with two choices: Normal Mode or Power Mode. Since the point here is to simplify your life, we are going to suggest that you use “Normal Mode”. The “Power Mode” is a bit more complicated and should only be attempted by more experienced users.
Select Your File
Now we begin venturing into the specific adjustment zone. Click on “Select File” at the bottom right, then find the file that you want to convert. Once you’ve selected it, click the button “Next”, written in yellow, in order to pass on to the next step.
Select Your Destination
Identical to the preceding step, this part will ask you to choose your converted file’s destination. Make sure not to choose your external Apple hard drive. Also, just so you know, one of the faults that we’ve found with this software is that it does not cut out the additional step of having to go through iTunes in order to upload videos onto your iPod or iPhone.
Change The Name
The Videora iPod Converter – very detail oriented-- will then ask you if you want to rename your video. Once this is done, verify by clicking on “Next”.
Quality Schmality
The following step is not only the most important in the entire conversion process, but it’s also the most redeeming feature of this particular software: at this point, you can modify your videos by altering the video and audio quality. By consequence, the total size of the video will be reduced for the duration of the conversion process. Make sure, however, to not be too stingy with your video quality – you don’t really want to find yourself with just a pretty blur of pixels, now do you?
Launch the Conversion
After having clicked on “Next”, you can keep going forward by clicking “Start Converting”. Beware though: this is the last step that lets you go backwards (by clicking on the button “Back” and “Forward”) and change things.
The Inevitable Advertising
The last page demonstrates one of Videora iPod Converter’s biggest drawbacks: the advertising. The advertising banners that are included in the software at this point can slow down the how fast the software works, even for only modest adjustments. Avoid these annoying banners by selecting “View Conversion Progress”.
And Twenty Minutes Later…
Finally, you’ll find yourself on this last page in “Power Mode”. You can follow from there the progress of the file in real time. If you have multiple videos that you want to convert and you want to be quick about it, it is possible to put Videora to use with a different video at the same time. Doing this over and over, you’ll create a kind of waiting line of videos ready for conversion. After you’ve set up all the videos that you want to convert, there’s nothing left to do but wait for the work to be done. It’s kind of difficult to give an approximate time it will take, because the expediency of the program depends on the settings that were selected during the step on page 9, as well as on the performance of your particular computer. For example, a video with 700 megabytes converted to AVI for an iPod nano, without any modifications from page 9, will take a little more than 20 minutes to convert on a computer that’s more than 2 years old. That’s just an estimate. Know more tricks for converting video for iPods? Share in the comments section.