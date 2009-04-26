Back to Basics: iPod Video Conversion

And Twenty Minutes Later…

Finally, you’ll find yourself on this last page in “Power Mode”. You can follow from there the progress of the file in real time. If you have multiple videos that you want to convert and you want to be quick about it, it is possible to put Videora to use with a different video at the same time. Doing this over and over, you’ll create a kind of waiting line of videos ready for conversion. After you’ve set up all the videos that you want to convert, there’s nothing left to do but wait for the work to be done. It’s kind of difficult to give an approximate time it will take, because the expediency of the program depends on the settings that were selected during the step on page 9, as well as on the performance of your particular computer. For example, a video with 700 megabytes converted to AVI for an iPod nano, without any modifications from page 9, will take a little more than 20 minutes to convert on a computer that’s more than 2 years old. That’s just an estimate. Know more tricks for converting video for iPods? Share in the comments section.