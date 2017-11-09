Best Gifts for Foodies/Cooks 2018

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Dunk your vacuum-sealed food into a water bath, and this device ensures that your steak, poultry, ribs — anything — get cooked to perfection. No more hockey pucks or rubber chicken! The device will also alert your smartphone when your meal is ready, and its app is loaded with recipes from Serious Eats. It's a must-have for any home cook who wants to take his or her meals to the next level.

Credit: Anova