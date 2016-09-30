11 Most Underrated Features in iOS 10

Better Widgets (And More of Them)

Apple featured widgets existed in iOS 9, but you were stuck with the ones Apple offered — app suggestions, nearby restaurants and the like. With iOS 10, there appear to be more widgets than ever as developers have the chance to add widgets to their apps, and they're a lot more useful than what you may be used to. The Up Next calendar widget is better at highlighting upcoming events and alarms than the Today widget was and Microsoft Pix offers buttons for rear, selfie and video photography.