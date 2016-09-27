Top Galaxy Note 7 Accessories

Find the Right Add-On for Your Note 7

After battery issues forced Samsung to stop sales and then recall its Galaxy Note 7, the big-screen phone has returned. And Samsung is hoping to return the focus to the phone’s virtues, like its 5.7-inch curved display, multipurpose S Pen stylus and impressive camera. But just like any smartphone, the Galaxy Note 7 can do even more with the right accessories. Here are some add-ons that can extend the powers of your new Note 7 and make Samsung’s phone even more appealing.