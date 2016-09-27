Top Galaxy Note 7 Accessories
Find the Right Add-On for Your Note 7
After battery issues forced Samsung to stop sales and then recall its Galaxy Note 7, the big-screen phone has returned. And Samsung is hoping to return the focus to the phone’s virtues, like its 5.7-inch curved display, multipurpose S Pen stylus and impressive camera. But just like any smartphone, the Galaxy Note 7 can do even more with the right accessories. Here are some add-ons that can extend the powers of your new Note 7 and make Samsung’s phone even more appealing.
Samsung Gear 360
The $350 Samsung Gear 360 is part of a broader push by Samsung to expand its presence in virtual reality. The orb-like device comes with two lenses that can each capture video 180 degrees horizontally and vertically. The images are then stitched together to deliver a 360-degree view of the world. The video can be shared with the Note 7 for viewing, editing, and sharing online.
Samsung Gear VR
After the virtual reality has been created, the $99 Samsung Gear VR becomes the next logical accessory to accompany your Galaxy Note 7. Insert the Note 7 into this virtual-reality headset and you can try out a variety of immersive apps, including games and entertainment apps. Updated for the Note 7, the latest Gear VR has a wider field of view at 101-degrees, letting you dive even deeper into a virtual world.
Samsung Gear Fit 2
If you’re the active type, this $180 fitness tracker can tell you how far you’ve run, how many calories you’ve burned and more. The Gear Fit 2 comes with a 1.5-inch screen and features customizable faces so you can see the time, get notifications and analyze your activity as you track progress and set goals for your workouts.
Belkin USB 3-to-USB-C
For just $30, you can move content to and from your Galaxy Note 7 at speeds that can reach 10 Gbps. According to Belkin, its USB 3-to-USB-C connector can transfer a year’s worth of music in 10 minutes and an entire HD movie in just 30 minutes. It’s a critical accessory for anyone who wants to quickly get data onto the smartphone.
Samsung Lens Cover
The $150 Samsung Lens Cover is a must-have tool if you want to enhance the photography you can take with the Galaxy Note 7. The device is essentially a cover for the smartphone but comes with support for interchangeable telephoto or wide-angle lenses. That extends the Note 7’s ability to snap photos of far-off places or take wider shots — a nice accessory for those who want better mobile photography.
JTD USB-C External Battery
At just $30, the USB Type-C portable charger packs even more power onto your Note 7. The device comes with a 10,000mAh external battery that can extend the smartphone’s battery life for hours. It’s designed with portable users in mind, and is made with an Aluminum alloy to safeguard it against accidental spills. Best of all, it’s a cross-platform external battery that can work with both Android devices and iPhones.
Spigen Type-C Car Charger
The USB Type-C Car Charger from Spigen is another option for road warriors. The $30 accessory connects to your car’s lighter port. On the other end, you’ll find a USB Type-C connector that can plug directly into the Not e7. As long as the car is on, the Spigen accessory will charge the Galaxy Note7 as you ride around town.
Spigen Wireless Charger
There’s more than one way to charge a Note 7. Samsung’s phone supports wireless charging, making the $50 F300W Wireless Charging Pad from Spigen worth considering. The accessory plugs into a wall and includes a stand-like design so you can keep tapping around your Note 7’s massive screen as the phone’s battery gets a recharge. The Spigen accessory also features an LED light to tells users when it’s in idle mode and when it’s actually charging the smartphone.
SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card
While the Galaxy Note7 comes with 64GB of internal storage to start, users can add up to 256GB of additional storage with help from a microSD card. While there are countless options available, one of the better microSD cards is the $150 SanDisk Ultra microSDXC. It comes with a 256GB capacity and read speed of up to 95MB per second. Its video speed clocks in at a nice C10, or 10 megabytes per second.
Lexar 633 microSDXC UHS-i
If you’ve got the need for speed, Lexar’s newly announced 256GB memory card promises read transfer speeds of up to 95MB per second. Lexar says its card can store up to 36 hours of HD movies or more than 58,000 songs, so you’ll never want for something to watch or listen to on your Note 7. You’ll pay up for this capacity, though, the Lexar 633 microSDXC will cost $275 when it ships.
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
With help from the Galaxy Note 7’s Bluetooth support, a pair of nice wireless headphones can help you enjoy your new smartphone’s sound. The $150 Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones come with soft tips and work with both Bluetooth and near-field communication chips. You’ll also find volume-optimized EQ for better audio performance and up to 6 hours of running time before the headphones need to be recharged. Bose’s SoundSports are especially useful for active people who don’t want to worry about the accessory falling out of their ears.
Get a Case
Caseology's pleather Envoy Series case is just one of the many ways you can protect your Note 7 from life's bumps and bruises.