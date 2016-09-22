9 Internet Memes You Need to Know

Harambe

A viral news story quickly turned meme, Harambe has occupied the top of the meme food chain for the majority of 2016. The ghost of America's favorite gorilla even sits in a throne atop Reddit's dank memes page. As of today, Harambe has evolved far beyond what we ever could have imagined. In this list alone, we saw more meme crossover with Harambe than with any other internet trend out there. For you noobs, just know that Harambe has become so ingrained in current meme culture that a simple "do it for Harambe" should do the trick to incorporate this meme into your daily vernacular.