The Built-In Apps We're Deleting in iOS 10
Ready, Set, Delete!
iOS 10 brings many features, but the option to remove apps you never use — and kept in a folder labeled "JUNK" — is one that more than a few of us at Tom's Guide have been waiting for. It's long irked us that apps such as Stocks and Tips took up screen estate, and while you're technically not deleting them, you'll get to erase them from your home screen for as long as you like. Here are the apps we're removing and why they have got to go.
FaceTime
“Why dig for a standalone app, when you can just choose FaceTime as an option from the Phone or Contacts apps as you call someone?” - Nick Bush, designer/web producer
Home
“This is probably a fine app, but I can’t install smart home hardware in my rental apartment. This may be one that I eventually re-download from the App Store.” - Andrew E. Freedman, staff writer
Tips
"I have never launched Tips in my life, not even by accident." Philip Michaels, senior editor
“Pro tip: You don’t need this app.” - Nick Bush, designer/web producer
iCloud Drive
"Why does this exist? We already had Google Drive and Dropbox." - Henry T. Casey, staff writer
Find My Friends
"If most of my friends have Android phones, this is pretty useless." - Mike Prospero, reviews editor
“I’ve always found it to be kind of stalker-ish if you don’t have kids.” - Andrew E. Freedman, staff writer
Notes
“Notes is fine, but it’s complicated. Google Keep and Simplenote are both far more streamlined and easier to access from other computers (raise your hand if you knew you could see your Notes on the iCloud website. I’ll wait).” - Andrew E. Freeman, staff writer
“Yellow fonts on white backgrounds have a special place in Hell. Go with something more legible and fully-featured.” - Nick Bush, designer, web producer
Watch App
"I don’t own an Apple Watch, and have no plans to get one any time soon. I certainly don’t need an app that will pair my phone to something I don’t own." - Philip Michaels, senior editor
Stocks
"If you’re inclined to check stock market prices on your phone, shouldn’t you want something more fully featured than Apple’s meager offering? Stocktouch, Stocks Live, MarketWatch Mobile and Yahoo Finance all do more." - Philip Michaels, senior editor
“I wish I had the financial sense for this to be useful to me.” - Andrew E. Freedman, staff writer
Videos
“Locally-stored videos on a 16GB iPhone 6s? Hah! Good one.” - Nick Bush, designer/web producer
"I legitimately forgot this app existed." - Michael Andronico, editor
“I think my copy has cobwebs on it.” - Andrew E. Freedman, staff writer
Weather
“Sorry to rain on Jony Ive’s parade, but sometimes minimalism just means less information (and less value.)” - Nick Bush, designer/web producer
iBooks
"Kinda worthless if you already own a Kindle and bought into that ecosystem." - Henry T. Casey, staff writer
Maps
"Using Maps when Google Maps is available for free is like ignoring a steak dinner to go eat at Burger King. Apple's Map app is actually pretty usable these days, but it's nowhere near as reliable as Google's." - Michael Andronico, editor
News
"Why am I limited to just the sites that Apple deems worthy? I'd rather pick and choose from the sites I know and trust, and not need to remove CNN, Fox News and other terrible sources from a list. I currently use a mix of Twitter and RSS, via TweetBot and Reeder, which offer more control." - Henry T. Casey, staff writer
“Mail is perfect for folks with multiple email accounts who also enjoy frustrating user interfaces.” - Nick Bush, designer/web producer
Podcasts
"Podcasts is fine, I guess? But Overcast is so much more usable and has great features such as Voice Boost, which makes it easier to hear people." - Henry T. Casey, staff writer
Compass
"Who am I, Davy Crockett?" - Henry T. Casey, staff writer
