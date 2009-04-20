Farmer Tech: Springtime Is Here
Cow Brush
Delaval’s giant cow brush makes for some happy bovines. When touched, the brush rotates at a cow-friendly pace that is not unlike something you’d see at the car wash. Delaval says that the grooming improves the cows’ circulation, while keeping them calm and busy–who knew that cows could get bored? Cows that get to hang out with the robo-groomer also eat better and give more milk, according to the company. The brushes come in swinging, rotating, and stationary models, and one brush is sufficient for 50-60 head of cattle. Delaval, based in Sweden, also creates products that milk buffalo, scoop manure, and keep cows cool. They’ve even got some hygienic milking outfits to keep you in style while you work.
Weed-Killing Robot
Designed by a group of Danish agricultural scientists, the Hortibot has got murder on the brain–killing weeds, that is. The three-by-three foot autonomous vehicle is equipped with GPS and is able to find the exact location of weeds where it can deliver herbicides directly on the pests. Since it’s self-propelled, farmers don’t even have to watch while the little bot goes to work. The researchers, who work with the Danish organic farming program, hope to cut down on the use of herbicides by up to 75%. Right now, putting together a Hortibot would cost a robotic arm and leg–upwards of $71,000–but the scientists say those costs will come down if the project sees production. In addition to killing weeds, the Hortibot can also plant seeds, dig holes, and spin in circles (here is a video), all with different attachments.
EasyBloom Plant Sensor
Want to go from gardening zero to hero in no time flat? The EasyBloom Plant Sensor might just turn you into an aspiring backyard farmer. The system (which costs about $60) comes in two pieces: a USB-enabled processor and a sensor that you stick into the soil that the processor can read. The in-ground sensor can give you a good picture of what your plants want and need by reading the amount of sunlight that location receives and the moisture, humidity, and drainage. After a day of operation, just pop the sensor into your computer’s USB port and you’ll get a list of plants that would thrive in your particular location. It even allows you to search based on color or height of your desired garden.
Solar-Powered Donkey Cart
In South Africa, the group Wheel and Water has developed this mashup of ancient design and modern tech to help bring water and electricity to rural communities. In many developing countries, the onerous task of finding and carrying water and firewood falls to women. With this in mind, the group created the HAPV (Human and Animal Powered Vehicle) to help. The seats of the cart fold down to carry all sorts of goods and the solar panel charges a 12-volt battery beneath the driver’s seat, which in turn powers a cell phone charger and small lights on the cart. Adding a water filtration system means that the cart can effectively become a woman-run mobile place of business, even after dark. Other possible uses for the mobile cart are a portable classroom or clinic.
Robotic Lawn Mower
Trying to mow a hilly lawn is such an annoying task that some homeowners are hiring herds of goats to do the work for them. Now, there’s a better option with the Evatech GOAT Robot 22T. The tank-treaded robot can navigate up steep hills up to 70 degrees at maximum speeds of eight mph. They can also be controlled by radio from a half-mile away. For those cold months, the GOAT has a snowplow attachment, so you can sit inside with a warm cup of cocoa and blast away all that pesky white stuff. The fancy version costs nearly $12,000, which makes it a little out of reach, but a remote-controlled lawnmower is certainly an idea with traction.
Computerized Scarecrow
In the "Wizard of Oz," all Scarecrow wanted was a brain and now researchers have given him one with the Erebus Scarecrow, which is a much-needed update to a classic farm tool. Instead of a head full of stuffing, Erebus has a noggin full of sensors and cameras. Designed by students at the University of South Florida, the smart scarecrow detects motion and then uses its cameras and image processing software to discriminate between intruders and non-intruders using programmed color recognition. If the scarecrow detects something out of the ordinary, Erebus can blast 120 decibels of gunshot sound and hits predator birds with high-speed but harmless streams of water. Plus, Erebus can email the user or call a cell phone to report an intrusion. While the bot was first developed to protect aquaculture farms from the onslaught of birds, the students say that Erebus could be equally useful in vineyards or orchards where deer, bears, or neighbors are more often the intruders.
Agricultural Scout Robot
The firm Vision Robotics has applied for a patent for an agricultural droid that could make some farmhands nervous. The robot uses a new sort of mapping and vision technology to scout out which areas of an orchard are ready to be harvested before deploying itself–or an army of picker bots–to do the job. Previous incarnations of harvesting droids had trouble distinguishing between ready fruit and areas that need more time. While this patent application probably means the bot is not yet ready for prime-time, other researchers are tackling the challenge of robots in the fields as well, in the form of autonomous flying robots to monitor the crops.
Open-Air Inflatable Movie Screen
While it’s not exactly farm tech, Open Air Cinema’s 16-foot inflatable movie screen would be a great addition to any backyard that has a little extra space. With a 220" digital projection surface, you can make a drive-in out of any field. It weighs less than 20 pounds and fits in a duffel bag when deflated. Inflated with the included air blower, it can withstand winds of 20 miles per hour. The company makes bigger versions for cities to show sports events and public movies, but the 16-foot screen is plenty for any backyard BBQ. Released in December, the screen and system costs around $999.
Manure Vacuum
For those who grew up around horse stables, scooping poop was the worse of chores. Either in outdoor paddocks or inside in stalls, the job is stinky, slow, and laborious–and totally necessary. Now, some quick-thinking horse people have created a giant vacuum to suck up manure into a wheeled container, which can be emptied into a designated spot. The system sort of looks like a riding lawnmower with a vacuum hose attachment and reminds me of pooper-suckers in Paris, where moped-riding city workers zip around and vacuum dog piles into a backpack holster. However, the wheeled-container system seems like an easier way to scoop poop. The two versions, which hold 105 and 211 gallons of manure, cost $3,450 and $4,450, respectively.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tractor
When the fuel crunch meets the farm, innovation is the answer and inventions like the New Holland NH2 tractor are cool in every way. The NH2’s emission-free hydrogen fuel cell battery generates about 106 horsepower, which is on par with traditional gas-guzzling farm vehicles. It runs on an electric motor powered by a single hydrogen tank for about 2 hours, although this should increase when the vehicle leaves the prototype phase and sees production. While the NH2 isn’t the first heavy-duty machine to turn to hydrogen (GE is developing giant haulers in hybrid editions), it is the first lined up for commercial use. Plus, it just looks slick and no combustion engine means no exhaust, which is better for people working in the path of the tractor.
Vertical Farm
It’s a skyscraper–no, it’s an orchard–no, wait, it’s both! The idea behind vertical farms is that by the year 2050, some 80% of human population will reside in urban centers, so the increased population will need an area of land greater than the size of Brazil just to feed them. Making farms that resemble high-rise buildings both brings vegetables closer to where people live and conserves land for growing crops. Indoor growing has other benefits: one acre indoors grows as much food as three to four acres outdoors and crops aren’t susceptible to common problems like droughts, floods, and pests. Plus, say proponents, growing food indoors is a necessity for future space exploration (we can’t go to Mars without knowing how to grow food in tiny spaces). And it’s not just vegetables–designers and scientists are finding way to blend chicken and fish farming in tiny spaces.
Flex-Robotic Sorter
This production-line sorter could easily work on farm products. It has all the requirements for qualifying as a creepy robot: it’s the world’s fastest industrial robot with a 280 mph capacity and can make over 150 picks per minute. The system includes a camera that can detect irregular objects (helpful when you’re trying to sort out the rotten apples). BMW just made an order for similar ABB industrial bots to put together car frames. Watching the videos of the picker at work is truly beautiful, yet terrifying.
Dairy-Data Capsule
Dairy farmers have long been tuned into technology to help their business, while the automatic milker has been around for decades already. But now they’re turning to Bluetooth and RFID tech to keep them ahead of the game. One such device is the bolus. The battery-powered pill-shaped contraption sits in a cow’s stomach and monitors temperature, heart rate, and stomach-acid levels. The device, which can last for four years in a cow’s stomach, transmits information 96 times per day to a central computer. This stream of data can help farmers know when a cow is in heat or getting sick and similar systems can be used with RFID tech to monitor cows’ movements or allow certain gates to open.
WaterMill
The WaterMill pulls water out of the air and then saves it for you. It might sound like science fiction (remember how Luke Skywalker’s aunt and uncle were moisture farmers?) but it’s true–the atmosphere contains 4 to 25 grams of water vapor per cubic meter. While the WaterMill can change only 10% to 40% of that available water to liquid, it’s an endless supply that the earth constantly replenishes. In some of the world’s most thirsty and dry countries, humidity could be used to help people with this device. This residential version of the WaterMill, which should be available sometime this spring, provides 13 quarts a day of drinking water, according to the company.
Tomato Harvester
NASA has been hard at work on a device that can gently pluck fruit from a plant–as it plans for future space exploration, no doubt. In space, plants provide clean air and water filtration in addition to food. It’s not an easy task, as robots tend to have trouble sensing ripe fruit and grabbing objects gently. The best option so far is this harvester, which has four fingered hands that can twist, pull, and manipulate fruit, as well as a robotic sensing "eye" to determine the number and position of ripe tomatoes. The researchers say their success rate is 95% in the lab and 85% when tested in commercial greenhouses.
Ag Bots
In addition to larger machines for plowing, picking, and monitoring farms, smaller robotic gizmos are also finding their way to the fields. These so-called Ag Bots are small enough to walk in the rows between plants where they scout for weeds and insects and conduct soil tests. At the University of Illinois where researchers are developing them, the robots are programmed to wandering through the rows of crops and perform specific tasks. The same researcher group is also developing a foot-long crawler called the Ag Ant, which they say can be put together for only $150. It’s all part of a push in agricultural tech to make farming smaller and smarter.
Channeling The Wind
Unused agricultural land has become prime property for farms of wind turbines, but so far it has been difficult to store up that wind power for use during peak demand times in the future. But all this is changing at the Iowa Stored Energy Park, where a number of local utilities are building a system that will steer surplus electricity generated by a nearby wind farm to a big air compressor, which will be held deep below the ground for future use. The U.S. Department of Energy is backing the project, but more than a hundred municipal utilities in surrounding states are shelling out $200 million to construct the 268-megawatt system. As it stands, Iowa's compressed air energy storage installation will be the first of its kind when it's completed in 2011, but there's already work being done in Texas to build a similar unit.