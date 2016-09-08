12 Star Trek Episodes to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary

From the first optimistic adventures of Captain Kirk to a full-blown intergalactic war starring Captain Sisko, Star Trek has provided hundreds of adventures for three generations of fans. Better still: You can find them all on every major streaming service, both subscription and a la carte. If you're looking to celebrate the series with some of its finest episodes, we've assembled a little something from every series to explore. Prepare to boldly go to the couch and engage your mind.