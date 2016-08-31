Samsung Galaxy Note 7: Features to Enable and Disable

Enable Iris Scanner

One of the coolest features on the Note 7 is the ability to unlock the phone, access a secured folder and authenticate Samsung Pay with your eyes using the phone's iris scanner. You can set that up by going to your lock screen and security settings and tapping on Iris Scanner.

The phone should be held 10 to 14 inches away from the eyes. Iris scanning may not work if you're wearing glasses or contacts or if you're in direct sunlight. In testing this feature, though, iris scanning worked fine through glasses. If you wear contacts that you don't want to take out every time you unlock your phone, this won't be the security measure for you.