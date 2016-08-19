Best Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Cases
Find the Right Case for Your New Note 7
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 has landed in the hands of phablet fans. To keep it safe for those times when the phone falls out of those same hands, you’ll want to consider protecting your $850 investment with a case. You’re certainly not hurting for eye-catching options. From accessories that put a premium on protection to ones that add a splash of style to the Note 7’s already professional look, here are some Note 7 cases that caught our eye.
Galaxy Note 7 S-View Flip Cover
The S-View Flip Cover is Samsung's own case, made with an eye toward protecting the front and back of the phone. A front window gives you access to vital information on the Note 7’s always-on screen, such as the time, weather and notifications. You can even take photos with the Note 7 without having to flip open the S-View cover.
Speck CandyShell Clear
It's a shame to cover up a brand new sleek and shiny Galaxy Note 7, so Speck lets you show off what you’ve got with its CandyShell Clear case. Even with its see-through design, Speck’s case still offers military-grade protection. You can add a blast of glitter for $5 more for a little more flare.
Tech 21 Evo Tactical XT Case
This durable case from Tech 21 is meant for tough environments. The Evo Tactical XT can protect your device from a 13-foot fall, and its mechanical buttons should prove handy for anyone with butter fingers. Tech 21’s case includes a holster for keeping your Note 7 close at hand.
OtterBox Defender Series
Like a lot of OtterBox offerings, this Defender Series case can protect your Note 7 from all sides, with a rubber slipcover, polycarbonate shell and a built-in curved screen protector. Defender Series cases also come with a holster that can serve as a belt clip and kickstand. Available in black, Steel Berry and Berries-and-Cream, this Otterbox case isn't available yet, but the case maker plans to roll it out this fall.
Patchworks Flexguard
The metallic-looking Patchworks Flexguard turns out to be surprisingly flexible. That's because its thin metallic layer is laid right atop rubber. The Flexguard is grippy and shock resistant, with large port holes that fit most third-party charging cables as well as those higher-end headphones with massive headphone jacks.
VRS Design Cue Stick Series
Now you can have your smartphone case and your selfie stick, too. VRS Design combines both products into one Note 7 accessory. The Cue Stick Series features a rotating swing-out arm for any time you want to snap a self-portrait with the Note 7’s 5-megapixel front camera.
BELK 2 in 1 Magnetic Detachable Wallet Flip Case $18.99
If you prefer to stuff cards, cash, coins and more alongside your smartphone, the 2 in 1 Magnetic Detachable Wallet Flip Case from Belk is for you. It can hold 14 cards, and it has a side-loading zip pocket fit for crumpled bills and change. The case that's protecting your actual phone can detach from the wallet so you don't have to hold your entire wallet to your face when it’s time to take a call.
Case-Mate Wallet Folio
If your Galaxy Note 7 doubles as your work phone, the more professional Wallet Folio from Case-Mate should fit in around any office. It's made of genuine leather with metallic buttons and has plenty of room for cards and cash.
Caseology Envoy Series
For a simpler professional look, this pleather case from Caseology combines polyurethane leather and thermal plastic with a polycarbonate frame for durability. We think the navy blue version of the Envoy Series looks especially classy.
VRS Design Genuine Croco Diary Series
If you absolutely need a crocodile skin case to match your crocodile boots or just want to add a little snazz to your everyday ensembles, the Genuine Croco Diary Series from VRS Design could be the case for you. It's actually handmade out of genuine leather, not real crocodile, so there’s no need to shed any tears, crocodile or otherwise.
Ringke Crystal Clear PC Back TPU Bumper Case
If buying an $850 Note 7 has put a dent in your bank account, Ringke’s low-priced Crystal Clear PC Back TPU Bumper Case could be just what your budget needs. It's got a slim fit that really shows off the design of the Note 7 itself.
