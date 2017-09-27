8 Security Products You Really Don't Need

Ultra-secure, ultra-expensive smartphones

Now that BlackBerry's market share is almost nothing, a new crop of super-secure "dark phones" for executives, politicians and other VIPs has sprung up. There's the $800 Blackphone; the $2,000 Cryptophone; and the Solarin, which will set you back a mere $15,000. There's also the Boeing Black, which only defense or national-security officials get to use.

All of these phones run hardened versions of Android. Many of them have hardware upgrades that secure all levels of communications and data storage.

But unless you're a high-value target, you won't need any of these. An iPhone is very safe as long as you keep it fully updated and don't jailbreak it. Android phones are almost as safe if they, like Google's own Nexus or Pixel lines, receive monthly system patches and the user sticks to the Google Play Store for apps.

If you're still worried but don't want to break the bank, BlackBerry's DTEK50 is a very secure Android phone that costs only $300 unlocked. Or you could pick up a Windows Phone handset while you still can; the gorgeous, easy-to-use operating system flopped with customers, and no criminal will bother to write malware for it.

Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide