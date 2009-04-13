Seagate FreeAgent Theater: Move Media
All In The FreeAgent Family
We’ve looked at many ways to get your PC-based music, photo, and video files to your TV, and just when we thought the subject was wrapped up, Seagate unleashed its entrant into the field, the FreeAgent Theater. The most similar product we've reviewed is the WD TV HD. Both it and the Theater are what we call media adapters—little boxes that perform whatever decoding tasks are necessary to take the files on attached USB devices and pipe them to connected home theater components. These adapters are more affordable and simpler than media-centric set-top boxes (D-Link, Netgear, TiVo, etc.), but their functionality tends to be more limited and they don’t offer network support.
The Theater is largely a dock for Seagate FreeAgent external drives. Our unit shipped with a silver 250GB drive ($229.99 for this package), but any FreeAgent Go drive will fit. There’s also a version sold with no included drive ($129.99) and one configuration with a 500GB drive ($279.99). Of course, the first question that will pop to many minds is, “What if I want to use a USB drive besides Seagate’s?” Well, there’s a standard USB port in the front bezel just to the left of the IR receiver. Also, you can plug a mini-USB adapter into the back of the drive bay. Ultimately, if you like the product, you’ll probably decide that Seagate’s packaged drive arrangement is okay.
The Theater Package
Seagate did a masterful job with the retail packaging, and all of the contents (save perhaps the Theater itself) seem as compact as possible. Seagate includes a FreeAgent USB dock for your PC, too, which saves a few seconds that might be spent hunting for a USB cable. The AC adapter is pleasantly small, and the remote is palm sized without feeling fragile or easy to lose. The remote control neither impresses nor frustrates, although we did observe that the receiver tends to need a straighter shot at closer range than other devices in our home theater array.
The Back Of The Box
Seagate professes to have designed the FreeAgent Theater for the widest possible mainstream audience. That's why the ports include composite, S-Video, and component video along with RCA stereo and coaxial SPDIF audio connectors. But not HDMI or optical SPDIF, which are the de facto video and audio connectors for high-def, digital entertainment systems. Why omit them? Cost and lack of universality. Seagate feels that component and coax are good enough quality for the compressed files most of us have on our hard drives. Even so, people willing to spend money for a gadget that brings digital media from PC to TV probably are interested in high-def as well.Seagate fits its codec support to its output ports. The box will play MPEG-1, MPEG-2 (AVI/VOB/ISO), and MPEG-4 (AVI/DivX /XviD) video along with SAMI, SRT and SUB subtitles. When we plugged in a Flip MobiHD camera, we confirmed that the Theater does not support AVC/H.264-based MPEG-4s (and 1080i video rather than 1080p). The Theater will upscale video to fit your chosen screen resolution, but don’t expect miracles. Our blocky QVGA video shot on an old HP camera still looks blocky and old. The only photo format supported is JPEG (up to 20MP). For audio, the Theater handles a decent assortment: MP3, 5.1 Dolby Digital, WMA, WAV, and OGG. The Theater doesn’t support AAC audio files. So while it plays regular MP3s purchased through Amazon, for example, it won’t play the DRM-free tracks bought on iTunes Plus.
Welcome Inside the Theater
This is the FreeAgent Theater’s home screen. Across the top are four filters: All, Music, Photos, and Videos. If you’re in a folder with scores of media files of every type, having the All filter selected will let you see all of them, but having, say, Photos, selected will restrict the file list to only compatible JPEGs. If you’re the kind of media hoarder who tends to dump everything into one folder, then this organizational method will probably save you time and frustration. If you habitually sort your media into sub-folders, then you’ll probably be like us and just leave the All filter selected.Down the left are areas for the docked FreeAgent Go drive, external storage (grayed out in this shot because we didn’t have an extra drive attached), and the Theater’s setup menus.
Folders Gone Wild
How much actual utility Seagate’s filter system can offer is going to depend on how organize your media on the attached storage. Seagate opted to base its interface on a tree hierarchy, just like you’re used to seeing in Windows Explorer or My Computer. In general, we prefer this method; it’s well-suited to those who always put media where it’s “supposed” to go. But the Theater’s filters don’t work on folders. So if you put all of your movies, albums, and photo events into their own individual folders, you’re still going to end up with potentially hundreds of folders on your USB drive, all of which will be visible regardless of what filter you select. Since navigation is done entirely through the four arrow and center Select buttons on the remote (or top of the Theater device) and there is no way to search folders by file name, that’s potentially a lot of time spent navigating every time you want to find a given piece of media. This can also be frustrating for music playback since the Theater doesn’t allow you to assemble playlists on the fly. What's the alternative? An interface that simply scans the attached storage and throws all photos, for example, into a common photo area, which you can then browse. But if you’re dealing with hundreds of photos, that’s perhaps even worse.
Digging Into Photos
As you navigate into a photo collection, you’ll see a preview of the photo pop up on the right side of the Theater’s on-screen interface, under which you’ll also see the photos size in megabytes. (It would have made more sense to offer additional metadata about the photo here, such as date taken, rather than repeating the file name you can already see selected on the left.) Also note the handy counter down in the lower left corner, here showing 71/101, to let you know where you’re at in long file lists.
Who’s Zoomin’ Who?
A lot of people buy media adapters and extenders simply as a way to show their photo collections to friends and family on the big screen, so Seagate was smart to put extra thought into how it handles images. Selecting a photo from the folder list will blow it up to full-screen and start a slide show, which you can always pause. Hitting the left or right arrow buttons will rotate an image 90 degrees. Better yet, there’s a Zoom button in the lower-left corner of the remote. Seagate actually resamples the original source file for the screen, so you don’t get the blocks found in digital zooming (provided your source image has greater resolution than your TV). You can zoom up to 8X, as shown in this image. The entire image is shown in a thumbnail near the bottom-right of the screen, and there’s a white outline box showing your zoomed area that you can move around with the remote’s arrow buttons. This is one of our favorite features in the Theater.
Crossfade With Two Image Data Streams
Another useful facet of the FreeAgent Theater is its ability to load two data streams at once. Other media players will force you to fade to black or do a “jump cut” between slideshow photos. But because the Theater loads the next image while displaying the current one, it can cross-fade, making for a much more pleasant viewing experience. Of course, we have to wonder why Seagate didn’t implement the same concept in its music playback capabilities. Perhaps we’ll see this added in a future patch update.
Music: The Weakest Link
The best thing we can say about the Theater’s music performance is that the sound is very clear. (We’d checked out a pre-production unit, and the audio had been faint and terrible. The final product sounds as it should.) If you want to throw a bunch of music onto a USB drive and play it through your home theater, Seagate’s device will get the job done. But this “entertainment device” interface couldn't possibly be more boring. Where’s the cover art? That black background must be saving energy, like Blackle.com. Yeah, that’s it. Sure.
But wait. After several conversations with Seagate, we learned that the Theater does display album art, but only if you’re willing to take the effort to make it happen. In our example, if we had found a JPEG of the cover for Bowling for Soup’s album and stuck it in the folder with our song file, it would have displayed in the Theater. Seagate's reason for not syncing album art with songs, as iTunes and many other media apps do, is that doing so would clutter up the photo collection. If you don’t organize your media into folders and just dump everything into one bucket, even applying the Photo filter would leave you looking at random cover art images mixed in with the photos you really want to see.
"Playing" Isn't Playtime
Not to belabor the point, but here’s what the Theater looks like when actually playing a song. Forget the kinds of visualizations you’re used to in iTunes or Windows Media Player. The only activity on this screen is the time counter. Wait a minute or two, though, and you can watch the Seagate logo putter around when the screen saver kicks in. Slick. The Theater does insert a two-second pause between music tracks. There’s no way in the current Theater to remove this pause. Similarly, there’s no provision for cross-fading tracks or assembling a playback queue as you navigate music folders. Reluctantly, Seagate admits that it sees the Theater as more of a photo player than a music player. The music serves as soundtracks for photo slideshows, more or less.
Automatic Track Jumping
When you rip a DVD into a string of VOB files, your playback experience is stopped every time you reach the end of a file. Seagate solves that problem by automatically moving (with no two-second lag) from your selected and playing track to the next file in the sequence. If you’re an avid ripper, this feature alone should make the Theater worthwhile.
Disc-less DVDs
Hit the Theater remote’s menu button and you can even bring up the menu and chapter data from the DVD rip, provided it’s in the same folder as the movie files. We haven’t seen many media adapters or extenders that would do this, and it’s perhaps the best thing about Seagate’s product. At last you might be able to do mass amounts of movie consolidation, free yourself from physical media, and lose none of the enjoyment of the playback experience.
Search At Last?
No, there's no search function for finding any media by file name, file extension or date. But the one search capability Seagate did include is the ability to jump around a video by title, chapter, or time. This might make a lot of sense, for example, if you consolidate your movies into single file rather than a collection of chapter files, because you wouldn’t have the benefit of normal chapter menus.
Storage Beyond Seagate
We mentioned that the FreeAgent Theater could take storage sources besides FreeAgent Go drives—here’s proof. The device features one USB port on the front face, just under the top side power button. When you insert another USB source, the Theater will take a moment to scan the drive, then the External Storage link on the home screen will turn from gray to white. You then access this volume in exactly the same way you do a FreeAgent Go drive. For those who like to stay on top of features and updates, this USB port is also how you go about flash updating the Theater. You format a flash drive, then drop onto its root a file named install.igm contained in the flash update .zip you download from Seagate. With no storage plugged into the Theater, turn it on with the Select button held down, wait a second, then follow the instructions to insert the flash drive and perform the upgrade. Who knows? In the months to come, our wishes for the Theater might be granted courtesy of this process.
Back on the PC
Seagate bundles software in the box called, conveniently, Seagate FreeAgent Theater for Windows (sorry Apple-heads). There are two tabs in this application. The first, My Drives, presents five options: Adjust Power Setting, Test My Drive, Adjust Drive Lights, Check for Software Update, and Register My Product. The only one of these that interested us was the power option, which lets you select a standby mode inactivity period from 3 minutes to Never. The functionality behind the second tab--MediaSync--greatly resembles that of Windows Media Player’s syncing. You can select whether to sync photos, music, and/or videos automatically or manually, plus you can select which folders to sync.
Conclusion: A Good First-Gen Effort
Seagate is a hard drive company, and it must have been a radical shift for it to put a toe into the home entertainment business along with all the software and UI headaches that entails. The FreeAgent Theater is a good first attempt. If you want a low-cost, easy way to play your JPEGs and movies, and you don’t care about 1080p or H.264, then this is a very good product. The interface is intuitive for anyone familiar with folder hierarchies, playback quality is good, and some of the photo and video features are exceptional. We’ve been pretty explicit about the Theater’s caveats here. If you want HDMI and a more polished navigation, search, and interface experience, we’re betting a second-gen spin of the Theater will be worth the wait.