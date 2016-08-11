11 Places To Fly Drones In The Pacific
11 Places To Fly Drones In The Pacific
You can catch whales feeding in Prince William Sound, 170-foot-tall rock formations in California, and abandoned railroads in Oregon, if you take a look at our favorite places to fly drones in the Pacific-facing U.S.
We have checked that all of these places are legal to fly, and that they allow drones. We’ve noted any restrictions, such as local airports that need to be notified. However, the rules around drones are constantly changing at the federal, state and local level so you should always check before you fly. Sites such as AirMap and the FAA’s own Know Before You Fly provide regularly updated maps that you should check before you take off.
Don't own a drone yet? Be sure to check out our list of the best drones to see which are our favorites. And, if you live elsewhere in the country, be sure to check out our list of the 100 best places to fly a drone in the U.S.
Prince William Sound
Wildlife and drones don’t usually mix well, but whales are an exception. They aren’t bothered by things flying in the air, and you can sometimes get incredible shots of them. AkxPro managed to shoot this remarkable video of Humpback whales feeding in Prince William Sound, Alaska by flying his drone off a whaling boat. The whales are co-operating to confuse the fish with bubbles, then lunging up to swallow them by the huge mouthful.
VIdeo Credit: AkxPro / Youtube
VIdeo Credit: AkxPro / Youtube
Flattop Mountain
Flattop mountain is a 3,350-foot high mountain just outside Anchorage, which makes it one of the most climbed mountains in Alaska. Ian Borowski decided to drag a drone to the top of this and the neighboring Peak 2, and was lucky enough to get calm weather at the top: perfect for flying his Phantom 3 and taking some gorgeous video of the sun setting.
Video Credit: YOGOMAN / Youtube
Video Credit: YOGOMAN / Youtube
The Blythe Intaglios
The Blythe Intaglios are a series of huge petraglyphs, rock carvings that are 171 feet tall. They are, according to the Bureau of Land Management, "best viewed from the air", which seems like a perfect excuse for a drone flyover.
Video Credit: RV Copter / Youtube
Video Credit: RV Copter / Youtube
Salvation Mountain
Created by eccentric loner Leonard Knight, Salvation Mountain is a, well, painted mountain. Living out of a truck, Knight created this monument out of donated house paint over many years. He died in 2014, but the work has been preserved and extended by fans since then.
Video Credit: Drone Zone Legal / Youtube
Video Credit: Drone Zone Legal / Youtube
Port San Luis
North of Los Angeles is a quiet town called Port San Luis. With a gorgeous beach and a point that juts out into the pacific, it’s a perfect spot to capture atmospheric sunsets.
Video Credit: Christian Uhler / Youtube
Video Credit: Christian Uhler / Youtube
Morro Bay
With gorgeous beaches and a rock outcrop just begging to be flown over, Morro Bay is a perfect spot for flying a drone.
Video Credit: Vajira Samararatne / Youtube
Video Credit: Vajira Samararatne / Youtube
Haiku Stairs
The Haiku Stairs (AKA Stairway to Heaven) is a set of stairs that was originally built to reach a radio station on a local mountain. The stairs have been closed to hikers since 1987 as they aren’t safe. You can reach parts of them by drone, though, and local resident Doctor Rennie has done just that to film the stairs from top to bottom. Watch out if you want to try this, though: parts of the stairs are within the restricted airspace of the local Marine Corps airbase, and they don’t appreciate rogue drones flying nearby.
Video Credit: Doctor Rennie / Youtube
Video Credit: Doctor Rennie / Youtube
Sandy Beach Park
The government of Hawaii doesn’t allow drones in many of its parks, which makes many of the most beautiful places there no-fly zones. They do allow flying in the Sandy Beach Park, though, which is also one of the best body surfing spots on the islands.
Video Credit: Mikehinch / Youtube
Video Credit: Mikehinch / Youtube
Fort Rock
High in the Oregon desert, Fort Rock is the imposing remains of a magma eruption into a lake bed millions of years ago. The magma pushing against the lake bed created this unusual formation, which resembles a prehistoric fort. Hence the name, and a great spot for flying drones.
Video Credit: Monkey Swing Productions / Youtube
Video Credit: Monkey Swing Productions / Youtube
Proxy Falls
The Willamette National Forest in Oregon is full of waterfalls, with one of the most picturesque being Proxy Falls. It’s a tight spot to fly, though: overhanging trees and the steep wall that the falls come off requires some careful flying.
Video Credit: Randy Gardner / Youtube
Video Credit: Randy Gardner / Youtube
Abandoned Tillamook Railroad
John Gustin found an awesome spot to fly his drone: an abandoned railway line, complete with overgrown bridges, abandoned railway cars and its own waterfall. It looks like something of a hike to get there, but worth it...
Video Credit: John Gustin / Youtube
Video Credit: John Gustin / Youtube
Other Places To Fly A Drone
Don't live in the area? Check out these other places where you can fly your drone.
MORE: 100 Best Places To Fly A Drone In America
MORE: 16 Places To Fly Drones In The Plains
MORE: 12 Places To Fly Drones In The Mountains
MORE: 12 Places to Fly Drones in the Great Lakes
MORE: 15 Places To Fly Drones In The Northeast
MORE: 12 Places To Fly Drones In The Southeast
MORE: 14 Places to Fly Drones In The Mid-Atlantic