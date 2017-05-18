33 Hidden iOS 10 Features You Need to Try

Add, Rearrange or Edit Widgets

iOS's Today widgets are getting a new lease on life: they're now accessible by swiping to the right from the Home screen (or from Notification Center), and they've gotten a cosmetic makeover as well. But you can still pick and choose which widgets make it into the Today view, and in which order.Scroll all the way down to the bottom and choose Edit. Then drag the widgets in the top section into the order you want using the bars on the right. To remove one, tap the red minus icon to the left of the widget's name; to add one, scroll down to the list of More Widgets, and tap the green plus icon next to the name.You can also find some widgets by 3D Touching the related app, which generally also includes an Add Widget option if it's not already being used.