Speech Fail: The Best #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes
The Republican National Convention turned the podium over to Melania Trump during the first night of its convention last night (July 18), hoping for a memorable moment as the wife of Donald Trump made the case for why her husband should be the next president. Mrs. Trump provided that moment, though it's likely one that everyone associated with the Trump campaign would like to forget.During one section of the speech, Mrs. Trump seemingly lifted passages from a similar speech eight years ago in which Michelle Obama made the case for why her husband should be president. The Trump campaign has denied any plagiarism occurred — "A lot of people say a lot of words," seems to be the defense — but Twitter users were not so forgiving.
A #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes hashtag soon sprang up, as social media enjoyed some yuks at the expense of the would-be First Family. Here are some highlights. (Photo Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock)
Don't Hurt 'Em
Lots of Twitter users turned to rap lyrics for their Melania Trump Quotes, but @GhostofRAK kept it short and sweet.
Baby Got Backspace
We confess: The first presidential campaign to base a stump speech entirely around Sir Mix-a-Lot lyrics gains our undying loyalty. And that goes for Sir Mix-a-Lot, too. (Hat tip @linseygodfrey.)
Will the Real First Lady Please Stand Up?
Actually, @MichaelSkolnik may have found the best rap lyric to cite when someone's copied another person's speech.
Microsoft Office for Dummies
@AlanGrayson, a Florida congressman, decided the Trump campaign slogan could use a little tweak in light of Melania Trump's speech.
That's Command-V for Mac Users
Continuing with the copy-and-paste theme, @SebCevallos went with a visual gag.
Let's Make America Not the Greatest Again
In a tweet that's a little too meta for us, @WillMcAvoyACN — a Twitter account inspired by an Aaron Sorkin-created show — reference an Aaron Sorkin-penned line based on a T.S. Eliot quote about plagiarism. Our brain now hurts.
Rob and Fab Approve This Message
Speaking of famous plagiarists, who knew that Milli Vanilli would flood your timeline today? @thelovelymissCK knows it's true.
The Trumpinator
Movie quotes were popular choices in the #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes hashtag, but @TVMcGee came up with one that accurately summed up the other first night speeches at the Republican convention.
Reality Distortion Field
No one gave more memorable speeches than Apple's Steve Jobs, so @pierce figures, why not quote him if you're going to lift other people's work?
If It Works, Use It
@kblashh took note of the particular passage of Michelle Obama's 2008 speech that magically found its way into Melania Trump's remarks.
Make America Orate Again
So do we, @calliemillner. So do we.